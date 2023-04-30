Remembering Dadasaheb Phalke — The founder of Indian cinema who died forgotten

Towards the end of his career, Dadasaheb Phalke's films no longer recreated the success of his earlier films. After making 95 feature films, with emerging competition from talkies, Phalke knew it was time to retire. He eventually died in 1944, unappreciated and forgotten.

‘Dekhi zamane ki yaari

Bichhde sabhi, bichhde sabhi baari baari’...

It is often said that the film industry is cruel, where one can rise to stardom overnight but can just as easily fade into obscurity. It would be difficult for one to absorb that the story of the founder of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke was similar to that of Guru Dutt’s Suresh Sinha in Kaagaz ke Phool.

But that’s the story of the man who established the Indian film industry. The man who laid the foundation of the billion-dollar industry – he died unappreciated and unremembered.

Once at an event, Prithviraj Kapoor stepped down and asked Dadasaheb Phalke to join the dignitaries on the stage, film historian Amrit Gangar recounted at the Raja Harishchandra screening held by the National Museum of Indian Cinema, Mumbai on the occasion of Phalke's birth anniversary. While his contribution to the film industry were being detailed, no one barring Kapoor, identified the father of India cinema sitting among the audience, Gangar said.

Born to a Hindu priest in the year 1870 in today’s Nashik, Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, who later came to be known as Dadasaheb Phalke, had the heart of an artist. As a filmmaker, Phalke, with assistance from his wife, headed all the various aspects of filmmaking. His training began young.

At the age of 15, Palke joined the prestigious Sir JJ School of Arts for a drawing course. He also garnered knowledge about oil and watercolour painting at Kala Bhawan. It was here that he gained insight into architecture and photography, the two skills which later proved to be an asset when he turned to filmmaking.

Phalke got married at around the age of 16, but he soon lost his wife and child due to the plague. Later in the 1900s, he married again to Saraswati, who went on to be his life as well as business partner for a long time.

Post a brief stint as a professional photographer, Phalke moved from Godhara to Baroda where he met the German illusionist Carl Hertz, who worked with the Lumiere Brothers, and learned the tricks of photography that he later employed in his films.

Phalke worked as a draftsman with the Archaeological Survey of India and then started a printing press in Lonavala where he worked in close collaboration with renowned painter Raja Ravi Verma.

It wasn’t until 1911 that Phalke turned to filmmaking. Alice Guy-Blache’s The Life of Christ left a lasting impression on him. He was determined to bring the Indian deities on screen. And thus began his year-long pursuit of knowledge and material required for filmmaking in India and Europe.

In the process, Phalke devoted hours to watching films. This excessive eye strain coupled with sleep deprivation led him to get cataracts and eventual eyesight loss, but he was not a man to be deterred.

The earliest of Phalke’s work was a short film called Growth of a Pea Plant, which helped him get finances for his film. In 1913, he release Raja Harishchandra, which is today credited as the first feature film of India. Following the success of his films, businessmen approached Phalke for partnerships. And thus came into being the Hindustan Cinema Film Company. Phalke resisted the intervention from the financers with regard to his films and left the studio multiple times.

Towards the end of his career, his films no longer recreated the success of his earlier films. After making 95 feature films, with emerging competition from talkies, Phalke knew it was time to retire. He eventually died in 1944, unappreciated and forgotten.