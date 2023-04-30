English
Remembering Dadasaheb Phalke — The founder of Indian cinema who died forgotten

By Asmita Pant  Apr 30, 2023 6:52:22 PM IST (Published)

Towards the end of his career, Dadasaheb Phalke's films no longer recreated the success of his earlier films. After making 95 feature films, with emerging competition from talkies, Phalke knew it was time to retire. He eventually died in 1944, unappreciated and forgotten.

‘Dekhi zamane ki yaari

Bichhde sabhi, bichhde sabhi baari baari’...

It is often said that the film industry is cruel, where one can rise to stardom overnight but can just as easily fade into obscurity. It would be difficult for one to absorb that the story of the founder of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke was similar to that of Guru Dutt’s Suresh Sinha in Kaagaz ke Phool.
X