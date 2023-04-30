Remembering Dadasaheb Phalke — The founder of Indian cinema who died forgotten

4 Min(s) Read
Towards the end of his career, Dadasaheb Phalke's films no longer recreated the success of his earlier films. After making 95 feature films, with emerging competition from talkies, Phalke knew it was time to retire. He eventually died in 1944, unappreciated and forgotten.
‘Dekhi zamane ki yaari
Recommended ArticlesView All
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Bichhde sabhi, bichhde sabhi baari baari’...
It is often said that the film industry is cruel, where one can rise to stardom overnight but can just as easily fade into obscurity. It would be difficult for one to absorb that the story of the founder of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke was similar to that of Guru Dutt’s Suresh Sinha in Kaagaz ke Phool.