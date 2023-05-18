Cricketing legend Anil Kumble makes Cannes red carpet debut with wife Chetna, shares picture

Anil Kumble looked dapper in a black velvet suit while his wife Chetana exuded elegance in a black saree with golden border. Apart from Anil Kumble, several Indian celebrities from the film industry also made their debut at Cannes this year

Former India legendary spinner, Anil Kumble, and his wife Chetana made their debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France, which started on May 16. He became the first cricketer from India to appear at the ongoing film festival apart from the Bollywood celebrities.

Kumble shared an adorable picture from his Cannes red carpet debut with his wife Chetana on social media. On the first day of the prestigious film festival, Anil Kumble also graced the red carpet alongside many other Indian celebrities.

The former team India coach donned an elegant black velvet suit while his wife Chetna wore a black saree teamed up with heavy gold rings to complete the look.

“Get set go…#festivaldecannes,” Kumble wrote, sharing a selfie with his wife Chetna.

Apart from Anil Kumble, several Indian celebrities from the film industry also made their debut at Cannes this year.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan brought the Indian charm to the event and wowed the audience with an ivory lehenga.

Actresses Esha Gupta and Manushi Chillar also featured in equally elegant white gowns.

Actress Anushka Sharma is also making her debut at the much sought-after Cannes Film Festival this year.

One of the biggest film festivals in the world, the Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will continue till May 27 bringing various artists and professionals from the entertainment industry under one roof.

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is a star-studded affair with nearly 2,000 celebrities walking the red carpet.

Four Indian films, including Anurag Kashyap’s Kenedy and Kanu Behl’s Agra, will be screened at the coveted film festival this year.