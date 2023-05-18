Cricketing legend Anil Kumble makes Cannes red carpet debut with wife Chetna, shares picture

Anil Kumble looked dapper in a black velvet suit while his wife Chetana exuded elegance in a black saree with golden border. Apart from Anil Kumble, several Indian celebrities from the film industry also made their debut at Cannes this year

Former India legendary spinner, Anil Kumble, and his wife Chetana made their debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France, which started on May 16. He became the first cricketer from India to appear at the ongoing film festival apart from the Bollywood celebrities.

Kumble shared an adorable picture from his Cannes red carpet debut with his wife Chetana on social media. On the first day of the prestigious film festival, Anil Kumble also graced the red carpet alongside many other Indian celebrities.