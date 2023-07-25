Creed to reunite for their first live show in 12 years next April, pre-sale bookings now open

American post-grunge/hard rock band Creed is all set to reunite for the first time in over a decade. As Creed gears up for a comeback, we have compiled a list of 10 tracks that you should check out if you want to know more about this millennial favourite.

The announcement was made by the band on Twitter. “The wait is over! We are beyond stoked to announce that we will be reuniting on the Summer of ‘99 Cruise, sailing April 18 - 22, 2024 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Pearl. Get all of the booking info at http://Summerof99Cruise.com,” the band tweeted.

Get all of the booking info at https://t.co/dj62vSyXJh pic.twitter.com/SIeaVinTpf — Creed (@Creed) July 19, 2023 The five-day cruise also features bands like 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Dishwalla, Nine Days, and Louise Post of Veruca Salt. The pre-sale bookings for the cruise are now open.

Formed in 1994 in Florida’s Tallahassee, Creed was one of the best-known names in the post-grunge space of the mid-to-late 90s, after the focus of the genre shifted away from Seattle. The band consists of Scott Stapp (Vocals), Mark Tremonti (Guitar/vocals), Brian Marshall (Bass) and Scott Phillips (Drums).

Creed released its critically acclaimed and successful debut album, My Own Prison, in 1997. The album proved to be a massive hit and Creed found itself in the big league of bands, with listeners comparing them with bands such as Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains and even Metallica.

In 1999, Creed released Human Clay, its second album, which was a much bigger commercial hit and cemented the band’s position in the hard-rock-grunge space. Songs such as Higher, What If and With Arms Wide Open became chartbusters and continue to be some of the top favourites

In 2001, two years after Human Clay, came the album Weathered, Creed’s last studio offering before its disbanding in 2004. One Last Breath was one of the biggest hits from that album and continues to be one of the most played-covered songs.

The band disbanded in June 2004 following over a year of inactivity. It reunited again in 2009 and released its third album, Full Circle, on October 27, 2009.

As Creed gears up for a comeback, we have compiled a list of 10 tracks that you should check out if you want to know more about this millennial favourite.

1. My own prison

2. Are you ready?

3. Faceless Man

4. Higher

5. What If

6. Inside Us All

7. My Sacrifice

8. Bullets

9. Don't Stop Dancing

10. One