Creator of Marvel’s Luke Cage feels Ram Charan could be the next James Bond; fans agree

The search for the new ‘Bond’ has been on ever since British actor Daniel Craig's stint as the iconic secret agent 007 came to an end with the last James Bond film, ‘No Time to Die’ in 2021.

Several names of popular Hollywood Stars such as Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Regé-Jean Page, and Sope Dirisu have been doing the rounds for the role. Now, the creator of Marvel’s ‘Luke Cage’ drama series, Cheo Hodari Coker has suggested the name of South Indian superstar Ram Charan Teja's name for the role.

Ram Charan's performance in SS Rajamouli 's magnum opus RRR has received global appreciation. RRR , which was released worldwide on March 25, 2022, quickly gained popularity audiences in the West and several Hollywood filmmakers, writers, and artistes praised the film’s story and technical prowess.

RRR also caught the attention of Cheo Hodari Coker who seems to like the actor’s performance in the film.

In a Twitter thread, Cheo Hadari Coker suggested a few names which were well suited for the role of James Bond.

Bond? Idris Elba, Sope Dirisu, Matthew Goode, Damson Idris, and Ram Charan. — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) July 27, 2022

The tweet soon went viral. As the suggestion was hotly debated, Coker had to come back with an explanation on why he thinks the actors he named were a right fit.

Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in "Gangs Of London," Matthew G in "The Offer", Damson in "Snowfall" and Ram in "RRR". They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK. https://t.co/8ZGV4UFd9P — Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) July 27, 2022

If Ram Charan lands the role, then he will become the seventh actor to play Bond following in the footsteps of great actors, Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

The suggestion of Coker has been supported by several of the southern sensation’s fans. Fans replied to Coker’s tweet and posted images of Ram as the 'King of Tollywood.' Some also shared his pictures and videos from RRR and other films to show that Ram is indeed a perfect fit.

One user even posted a photoshopped poster of No Time to Die featuring Ram as James Bond.