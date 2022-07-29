Creator of Marvel’s Luke Cage feels Ram Charan could be the next James Bond; fans agree

Bond? Idris Elba, Sope Dirisu, Matthew Goode, Damson Idris, and Ram Charan.— Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) July 27, 2022
Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in "Gangs Of London," Matthew G in "The Offer", Damson in "Snowfall" and Ram in "RRR". They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK. https://t.co/8ZGV4UFd9P— Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) July 27, 2022
Damn! That escalated quickly. Everyone knows Idris from, well, everything, but to get inside my thinking, watch Sope in "Gangs Of London," Matthew G in "The Offer", Damson in "Snowfall" and Ram in "RRR". They all deserve a shot at a Savile Row suit and a Walther PPK. https://t.co/8ZGV4UFd9P— Cheo Hodari Coker (@cheo_coker) July 27, 2022
@AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/nLqcyWKwGm— P Reddy ⭐ (@Paramesreddy1) July 28, 2022