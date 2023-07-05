Crazy rush for Taylor Swift’s Singapore show, over 1 million in virtual queue for pre-sale tickets

More than 3,00,000 audiences are expected to attend Taylor Swift's concert named “The Eras Tour”. The general sales for the tickets will be starting from Friday, July 7, afternoon in online mode at Ticketmaster.

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will be performing at an exclusive Southeast Asia concert “The Eras Tour” at National Stadium in Singapore in March next year. The pre-sale of tickets opened on Wednesday, July 5, for United Overseas Bank (UOB) card members only and more than a million were in the virtual queue.

In just 10 minutes, the fans with UOB cards already started to receive queue numbers which extended up to more than a million.

The demand for the tickets seemed amazingly high. Fans of the American Pop star, popularly known as ‘Swifties’, have been sharing their queue numbers on social media platforms. They were going beyond 1.4 million in counting.

However, some of them also complained about the technical glitches that had been arising while accessing the Ticketmaster website. Many fans complained that while logging in, there was a message that popped out on the screen stating ‘rate exceeded’.

Earlier, on June 22, a similar instance happened while issuing tickets for Coldplay’s concert ‘Music of the Spheres’ in Singapore. The counting also went over a million in virtual queue numbers, according to reports. However, the four-day concert venue had a capacity of 55,000 people.

Taylor Swift will be performing for six nights in Singapore from March 2 to 4 and March 7 to 9 in 2024. The prices of tickets range from S$108 to S$348 which also includes the VIP packages.

More than 3,00,000 audiences are expected to attend her concert named “The Eras Tour”. The general sales for the tickets will be starting from Friday, July 7, afternoon in online mode at Ticketmaster. The tickets can also be booked offline at SingPost outlets

Eight years back, Swift p erformed in Singapore in 2015 as a part of her “The 1989 World Tour”.