Crazy rush for Taylor Swift’s Singapore show, over 1 million in virtual queue for pre-sale tickets

More than 3,00,000 audiences are expected to attend Taylor Swift's concert named “The Eras Tour”. The general sales for the tickets will be starting from Friday, July 7, afternoon in online mode at Ticketmaster.

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will be performing at an exclusive Southeast Asia concert “The Eras Tour” at National Stadium in Singapore in March next year. The pre-sale of tickets opened on Wednesday, July 5, for United Overseas Bank (UOB) card members only and more than a million were in the virtual queue.

In just 10 minutes, the fans with UOB cards already started to receive queue numbers which extended up to more than a million.

The demand for the tickets seemed amazingly high. Fans of the American Pop star, popularly known as ‘Swifties’, have been sharing their queue numbers on social media platforms. They were going beyond 1.4 million in counting.