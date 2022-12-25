The relationship between Bollywood and South Indian film industry isn’t new. As early as 1957, director LV Prasad remade Tamil film Edhir Paradhathu (Ch Narayanamoorthy, 1954) as Sharda in Hindi. The trend continues, one of the latest remakes being Drishyam 2 (Abhishek Pathak, 2022), adapted from Jeethu Joseph’s 2021 eponymous Malayalam film. However, the relationship is no longer limited to remakes, and both industries are now attempting to make pan-India films, released in several languages across the country.

After the emptiness of two years – owing to the COVID pandemic – 2022 saw people flock to the theatres once again. Cinema lovers and filmmakers rejoiced alike when the curtains were first lifted. However, the landscape of Indian cinema saw a tectonic shift last year, which was solidified this year. No more did audiences limit their whistles and applause for "Bollywood". They were generous in their love for "Tollywood" (Telugu), "Kollywood" (Tamil), "Mollywood" (Malayalam), and "Sandalwood" (Kannada) cinemas.

While at first, the effect may have been jarring for those accustomed to seeing the Khans, Kapoors and Kumars from the Hindi film industry walk away with most of the accolades and representation, 2022 was the year that the rest of the country said, "No more!". With audiences sitting up and taking notice of movies such as RRR, Pushpa: The Rise, KGF: Chapter 2, Vikram, Ponniyin Selvan I and the ilk, this year proved that language was no barrier to genuine fans of cinema. "It is all Indian cinema", they said — 2022 was the year Indian cinema came of age.

The same year that saw Akshay Kumar‘s dialogue in Bachchhan Paandey (Farhad Samji, 2022) fall flat also saw an outpouring love — one that still continues — for Ram Charan and Jr NTR, waging a war against the British government, in RRR (SS Rajamouli).

The two-year hiatus from cinemas seems to have truly whetted the audiences' appetite for good cinema — the old adage, “cast a popular actor and the film will work” seems to have been left by the wayside in the Hindi heartlands.

But, to be fair, the formula hasn’t worked for some time now. So what changed in 2022?

The year saw the rise of South Indian films in the Northern part of the country. Multiple films from the South recorded blockbuster numbers at the box office, a phenomenon which until now, was reserved for the occasional hit like Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise.

French-Swiss director Jean-Luc Godard once said, “Cinema is the most beautiful fraud in the world.” Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood, collectively referred to as the South Indian film industry, seem to have held on to Godard’s words. Larger-than-life characters and storylines rooted in emotions dominated the South film industry and largely the box office in 2022.

While RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 (Prashanth Neel, 2022), Kantara (Rishab Shetty, 2022), and Sita Ramam (Hanu Raghavapudi, 2022) ruled the box office and people's hearts, Bollywood commercial ‘masala’ productions like An Action Hero (Anirudh Iyer, 2022), the VFX-heavy Bhediya (Amar Kausik, 2022), multi-starter Uunchai (Sooraj Barjatya, 2022), among others failed to weave that sort of magic. The stats lead to one clear conclusion — audiences craved the revival of macho heroism, larger-than-life characters and emotions, something that the South Indian film industry not only understood but presented.

So, has the sun set for Bollywood? Are we heading towards South Indian film dominance?

There are those that agree, and those that continue to latch on to the "Bollywood is best" bedpost.

Author Diptakirti Chaudhuri doesn’t believe in Bollywood’s downfall narrative. “I think Bollywood in 2022 has performed at par with their usual annual output. In any given year, out of nearly 80 movies, about five are big hits. This year is no different. The difference is the unexpected successes of quite a few South Indian films.”

“What is the hype we are talking about?” questions journalist and author Rajiv Vijayakar. “Of the nearly dozen South Indian films that released pan-India this year, only two films (KGF 2 and RRR) have done blockbuster business, other 2-3 (Kantara, Karthikeya 2) have been critically acclaimed and a couple more have been good or very good films.” Vijaykar adds that RRR and KGF 2 came almost back-to-back, with no big Hindi release around the corner, which led to this South dominance narrative and the media went overboard with the idea.

He names Hindi films like The Kashmir Files (Vivek Agnihotri, 2022), Brahmastra (Ayan Mukerji, 2022), Gangubai Kathiawadi (Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 2022), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Anees Bazmee, 2022) and Drishyam 2 (Abhishek Pathak, 2022) that did well at the box-office.

Urwashi Singh, a moviegoer, agrees. “According to me, it's just a hype. South Indian films are getting more recognition than before, that’s all.”

Another moviegoer, Shaunak Tiwari, says, “During the lockdown, the audience had no other choice but to consume content on OTT platforms. When the lockdown was lifted, a film theatre was no longer an attraction, the audience was happier consuming content in their personal spaces. But, South Indian films like RRR and KGF 2 pulled back the audience into the theatres because those films not only had content but also scale and grandeur, something that many Bollywood films failed to achieve. Either they did not have engaging scripts, like Shamshera and Bachchhan Paandey or, they were not shot extravagantly, like Doctor G and Hit.”

Bollywood buff Srishti Pandey, however, agrees that South Indian films are dominating Bollywood. She fondly remembers some of her favourite romantic Hindi movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Ayan Mukherji, 2013), Aashiqui 2 (Mohit Suri, 2013) and Lootera (Vikramaditya Motwane, 2013). “Movies like Majili (Shiva Nirvana, 2019), Love Story (Sekhar Kammula, 2021) and Sita Ramamhave touched my heart in a way that Bollywood hasn't been able to do lately.”

“What works in India is the same old emotions told according to the trends of the times,” says Vijaykar. However, he points out that action-heavy films like RRR and KGF worked, and so did a romance like Sita Ramam. A sequel like Drishyam 2 worked and so did an original and hyperlocal story like Kantara garnered praise across language barriers.

So, will South Indian films continue their dream run in 2023 and after? Will Bollywood redeem itself? Will therte even be a divide?

According to Diptakirti Chaudhuri, it is unlikely to be an assured business for South Indian films going forward. “Audiences will be open to trying out new faces but will still check out the entertainment quotient before shelling out the cash for tickets. It will be a level playing field for all languages, even though it's a much bigger, multilingual field now!”

Essentially, it's "Out with the language barriers, in with good, entertaining cinema."

