Raju Srivastava was critical Wednesday night, but situation under control now, says Manager

Mini Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 9. He is currently admitted into AIIMS, New Delhi and is on ventilator support.

Comedian Raju Srivastava is not critical but continues to be on ventilator support. His manager Maqbool told News18 Showsha exclusively that the comedian was critical on Wednesday night after his brain nerves were found swollen, but he is better now. He also shared that Raju cannot be provided with heavy medicines too because of his heart problems. However, he also added that doctors are trying all they could so that ‘Raju can survive’.

“He was critical. His brain nerves were swollen last night and there was water in the brain too. But doctors have controlled the situation now," he told us.

“This all happened last night. Doctors tried to cope with it. There are issue in his heart too and therefore he cannot be provided heavy dose (of medicines). He is still on a ventilator. Doctors are trying all they could so that he can survive," Raju Srivastava’s manager added.

Srivastava’s manager also shared that the popular comedian has not gained consciousness so far. “He is not conscious. Doctors are saying they are trying their best. But he is now out of the critical condition," he said.

Maqbool also urged all not to pay attention to rumours and told us, “There are rumours going round too. Some people are being benefitted from this and therefore they are spreading rumours."

Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 9 following which he was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi. Later, Srivastava’s team confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while working out. “He was working out on the treadmill around 11-11:30 when he had the stroke. He is stable now. There is nothing to worry as of now. Doctors are conducting tests, we’ll share more information soon," his team said. It was later reported that the comedian suffered immense brain damage too after cardiac arrest.

Raju Srivastava is a popular name on the comedy circuit and is widely loved for his impersonation of Bollywood actors and political leaders. He also participated in several comedy shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.