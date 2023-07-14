Comedian Kanan Gill’s debut movie as script writer to release soon, check details here

‘Aachar &Co’ is a Kannada comedy film co-written by Stand-up comedian Kanan Gill. This is going to be his debut movie as a script writer.

Comedian and YouTuber Kanan Gill is soon going to make his debut as a scriptwriter with a Kannada movie, Aachar &Co. The upcoming comic drama, directed by Sindhu Shreenivasa Murthy, has been co-written by Gill.

Apart from directing and writing, Sindhu will also be playing a pivotal role in the movie along with Jagadishwar Sukumar and Vamsidhar Bhogaraju.

The famous stand-up artist revealed his debut project as a screenwriter by sharing a poster of the movie on Instagram. The movie will be released in theatres on July 28.

ALSO READ |

“It’s a story set in Bangalore in the 60s, I wasn’t alive in the 60s, but it’s a safe bet that the world wasn’t backlit with apocalypse as much as it is now —yet in serenity too there were challenges and among the challenges, new and exciting sources for joy. The movie is about love and family, and it is not about meteors”, Gill said.

Besides being a stand-up comedian and a YouTuber, Kanan has held many comic stage shows. He has hosted and organised numerous satirical shows such as Sketchy Behaviour, Best of Stand-up 2020, The Improvisors, The Living Room and Comicstaan as a mentor and judge across YouTube and OTT platforms. Gill has also co-hosted FanFest India on YouTube.

Additionally, he has also directed the live comedy show Mood Kharab by Biswa Kalyan Rath.

Both Gill and Rath gained immense popularity through their YouTube show ‘Pretentious Movie Reviews’ in which they reviewed the flawed old Bollywood films with a satirical take. In 2017, Gill made his Bollywood debut with Sonakshi Sinha starrer Noor.