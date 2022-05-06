CNN-News18 quashes competition to become top English news channel in India

CNN-News18 has become the number one English news channel in India with a 26.3 percent market share in the India urban+rural (AB15+ segment). As per the BARC data for week 14-17, 2022, Republic TV lost its dominant position and is now at number three, behind Times Now and CNN-News18.

CNN-News18 also topped the primetime segment (6-11 pm from Monday to Friday) with a 40.2 percent viewership share, as compared to Republic's 25 percent and Times Now's 20.2 percent.

Market Share — All India, Urban+Rural Channel Week 14-17, 2022 CNN-News18 26.30% Times Now 25.60% Republic TV 25.40% India Today Television 12.40%

Commenting on the channel’s achievement, Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18, said “I want to thank our viewers who have reposed immense faith in CNN-News18’s programming and in our journalism."

"We have always believed in keeping it classy, that you don’t have to shout from the rooftops. That is reflected in our choice of stories and programming formats. CNN-News18 has to be the youngest newsroom in the country. We are reflective of a new, young India which is not shy of asserting itself. We are a young and dynamic team, and we are just getting started," he added.

The channel has been steadily gaining viewership on the back of added focus on programming, along with broad-basing content to all geographies across the country.

Smriti Mehra, CEO, Business News, Network18 Group, said, “The channel has managed to clinch the top position with its philosophy of bringing news which is rational and thought-provoking without any jingoism.”

“A slew of new shows launched such as ‘Bits To Billion – The Unicorn Story’ focusing on the inspirational stories of the unicorns, ‘Plain Speak’, which brings out the hard facts of the most talked-about news story and ‘A Billion New Ideas’ highlighting the power of the Ideas, Innovations and Intentions have put the channel firmly at the top,” she added.