Citadel review: Spy thriller starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden could be a game changer

Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the top spies of a mythical independent global agency, Citadel is available for streaming on Prime Video.

The first 15 minutes of Citadel reminded me of Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva’s opening. It’s fast-paced, action-packed, high on adrenaline, and lavishly mounted, featuring some of the biggest, shiniest stars in the current cinematic galaxy. But unlike the Ayan Mukerji film, Citadel doesn’t build up to nothing. The first two episodes of one of Amazon Studios’ most expensive series yet, which premiere today, deliver on the big promise.

Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the top spies of a mythical independent global agency that’s loyal to no man or nation, just its mission of being the last line of defence for good, Citadel is incredibly sexy, sharp, saucy, and stylish. Directed by Newton Thomas Sigel, it follows the journey of elite spy duo Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) as they get back together to rebuild Citadel eight years after Manticore, a ghost rival organisation, kills all its members to establish a new ring of power.

After her breakout show Quantico (2015-18), this is the second time Hollywood has trusted Chopra Jonas with a role meaty enough and it’s a delight to watch the way she sinks her teeth into it and feasts. As Nadia, she is visceral and serrated, especially in the fight sequences (of which she gets plenty). It’s a sight for sore eyes; Chopra Jonas is so good, she could very well be Hollywood’s next big action star, probably their most enigmatic yet. In a featurette available on Prime Video, Anthony Russo, who serves as an executive producer on the show, says of her, “We needed somebody as a co-lead (with Madden) who could hold the screen.” Chopra Jonas does a lot more than that. She sets it on fire.

Madden’s Mason, meanwhile, serves as Nadia’s foil—restrained, simmering with intensity susurrating at the seams, waiting to explode. Together they are, as their colleague Bernard Orlick (a terrific Stanley Tucci) says, hot stuff. Madden and Chopra Jonas’s chemistry is sparkling, amped up by dark secrets, delicious sexual tension, and danger lurking in every corner.

It’s interesting that Citadel premieres so close on the heels of Jubilee, Prime Video India’s most expensive, expansive series yet about the formative years of the Hindi film industry. Though they are nothing like each other, the two shows share a common love for spectacle, splendour, and storytelling. With their subliminal vision and eclectic execution, they also push the limits of all that streaming can offer and be. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee’s first season released in two instalments earlier this month, five episodes each a week apart. Citadel, has dropped only the first two episodes right now to tease audiences, to let them savour the goings-on unhurriedly, and to effectively build up to the other four episodes each of which will release every subsequent Friday. Compared to Jubilee’s ten hour-long episodes, Citadel feels like an easy watch with both episodes less than 40 minutes.

However, in its premise, ambition, and worldbuilding, Citadel is closer to Pathaan, the Hindi film industry’s biggest domestic blockbuster yet. The mammoth success of the Siddharth Anand directorial must have given a major confidence boost to the makers of Citadel, setting for them the perfect ground to play and conquer. Such is their assurance that they have planned the web series as a global franchise with interconnected local spin-offs spread across the word. The work on stories based in Italy and India is already underway. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are slated to play the leads in the latter. As for the mothership series starring Madden and Chopra Jonas, a second season is already in tow.

Created by David Weil and executive produced by the Russo Brothers, what also sets Citadel apart is that it is one of those rare projects in which the female lead has been paid as much as her male counterpart, which is still an anomaly in film industries (much like all other sectors) across the world. In Citadel’s introductory sequence, Chopra Jonas, dressed in popping scarlet, says, “Do I look like a woman who plays for the minor leagues?” No Madame, you don’t. And what an absolute joy it has been to watch you win.