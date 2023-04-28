Citadel review: Spy thriller starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden could be a game changer

Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the top spies of a mythical independent global agency, Citadel is available for streaming on Prime Video.

The first 15 minutes of Citadel reminded me of Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva’s opening. It’s fast-paced, action-packed, high on adrenaline, and lavishly mounted, featuring some of the biggest, shiniest stars in the current cinematic galaxy. But unlike the Ayan Mukerji film, Citadel doesn’t build up to nothing. The first two episodes of one of Amazon Studios’ most expensive series yet, which premiere today, deliver on the big promise.

Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the top spies of a mythical independent global agency that’s loyal to no man or nation, just its mission of being the last line of defence for good, Citadel is incredibly sexy, sharp, saucy, and stylish. Directed by Newton Thomas Sigel, it follows the journey of elite spy duo Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) as they get back together to rebuild Citadel eight years after Manticore, a ghost rival organisation, kills all its members to establish a new ring of power.

After her breakout show Quantico (2015-18), this is the second time Hollywood has trusted Chopra Jonas with a role meaty enough and it’s a delight to watch the way she sinks her teeth into it and feasts. As Nadia, she is visceral and serrated, especially in the fight sequences (of which she gets plenty). It’s a sight for sore eyes; Chopra Jonas is so good, she could very well be Hollywood’s next big action star, probably their most enigmatic yet. In a featurette available on Prime Video, Anthony Russo, who serves as an executive producer on the show, says of her, “We needed somebody as a co-lead (with Madden) who could hold the screen.” Chopra Jonas does a lot more than that. She sets it on fire.