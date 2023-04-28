Breaking News
Nifty reclaims 18,000, close at over 2-month high
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeentertainment NewsCitadel review: Spy thriller starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden could be a game changer

Citadel review: Spy thriller starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden could be a game changer

Citadel review: Spy thriller starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden could be a game changer
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sneha Bengani  Apr 28, 2023 3:29:37 PM IST (Updated)

Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the top spies of a mythical independent global agency, Citadel is available for streaming on Prime Video.

The first 15 minutes of Citadel reminded me of Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva’s opening. It’s fast-paced, action-packed, high on adrenaline, and lavishly mounted, featuring some of the biggest, shiniest stars in the current cinematic galaxy. But unlike the Ayan Mukerji film, Citadel doesn’t build up to nothing. The first two episodes of one of Amazon Studios’ most expensive series yet, which premiere today, deliver on the big promise.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the top spies of a mythical independent global agency that’s loyal to no man or nation, just its mission of being the last line of defence for good, Citadel is incredibly sexy, sharp, saucy, and stylish. Directed by Newton Thomas Sigel, it follows the journey of elite spy duo Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) as they get back together to rebuild Citadel eight years after Manticore, a ghost rival organisation, kills all its members to establish a new ring of power.
After her breakout show Quantico (2015-18), this is the second time Hollywood has trusted Chopra Jonas with a role meaty enough and it’s a delight to watch the way she sinks her teeth into it and feasts. As Nadia, she is visceral and serrated, especially in the fight sequences (of which she gets plenty). It’s a sight for sore eyes; Chopra Jonas is so good, she could very well be Hollywood’s next big action star, probably their most enigmatic yet. In a featurette available on Prime Video, Anthony Russo, who serves as an executive producer on the show, says of her, “We needed somebody as a co-lead (with Madden) who could hold the screen.” Chopra Jonas does a lot more than that. She sets it on fire.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X