In a big win for cinema halls, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that cinema hall owners have the right to regulate moviegoers from carrying food and beverages. The SC bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising and Justice PS Narasimha noted that cinema halls are the private property of their owners.

However, moviegoers have the choice to purchase or not purchase what is offered, the bench said.

"The property of the cinema hall is the private property of the owner of the hall. The owner is entitled to set terms and conditions so long as such terms and conditions are not contrary to the public interest, safety, and welfare. The owner is entitled to set terms for the sale of food and beverages. Movie goer has the choice to not purchase the same," the court said.

The court also reiterated that cinemas should provide drinking water sans charges and not object to reasonable food that parents carry for infants.

Cinema hall owners of Jammu and Kashmir and the Multiplex Association of India had approached the apex court after the J&K High Court had asked them not to prohibit moviegoers from carrying their own food and water inside.

Senior advocate KV Vishwanathan, appearing for the cinema hall owners, argued that such restrictions ensured security and was similar to those in airports and other places. He also added that the law did not provide for allowing moviegoers to carry food.

Vishwanathan also said cinemas had provisions for hygienic water and did allow parents to carry food for infants during their visit.

The court ruled in favour of the cinema hall owners.

“High Court transgressed the limits on the exercise of its jurisdiction. Absent is statutory rules to that effect. The imposition of such directions would affect the legitimate rights of the theatre owner," the bench noted.

