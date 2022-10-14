From 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist' to 'Cheeni Kum' and 'Paa', R Balki’s films have mothers warm as sunshine

By Sneha Bengani

Mini Filmmaker R Balki has a knack for creating mothers that are strong, that stand out, that bring joy, and that make his movie-verse richer by their indispensable presence.

You may or may not agree with the politics of R Balki’s latest directorial Chup: Revenge of the Artist, but there is no denying the scene-stealing performance by Saranya Ponnavanan as the visually-impaired woman who lives with her daughter Nila in a rented apartment in Bandra and loves being given fresh tulips.

Together, Ponnavanan and the newbie entertainment reporter Nila, played by Shreya Dhanwantry, ground the film and make it believable even when it’s at its most psychotic. Also starring Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan, Chup is full of mangled bodies and spilled organs, designed and carved out with great relish. Amid all the blood and gore, Nila and her mother’s track is a welcome distraction, a breath of fresh air. Their domestic repartee, carefree banter, ready wit bring to the film a much-needed lightness. I enjoyed the mother-daughter duo so much that I felt it a shame that they were not given more screen time. How about a spin-off? Mr. Balki, I hope you’re reading.

But Chup is not the first Balki film to feature a memorable mum. Remember his 2007 directorial debut Cheeni Kum? Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu, it had the iconic Zohra Sehgal as the mother of Bachchan’s Bhuddhadev Gupta, the 64-year-old head chef, and owner of Spice 6, London’s finest Indian restaurant. Sharp-toughed, unrelenting, and ever-so-charming, Sehgal was electrifying, as full of zing and zaika as our main man Buddha . Spunky, sassy, and a tad bit salty, she lit up every frame she was in.

Although I love all her scenes in the film, including those in which Buddha calls her food worse than that served in Tihar jail or when she launches tireless tirades at him for not going to the gym more frequently, my favorite is the one she shares with Nina, played by an effervescent Tabu. In a little over two minutes, it unpacks volumes. We find out about Buddha’s six-year-old neighbor Sexy’s medical history and how she got into his life. This is also the scene when Nina gets a call from Delhi informing her of her father’s sudden hospitalization, a speed bump that cuts short her London trip. And finally, this is when Nina breaks to Buddha’s mother that they want to get married.

You should see the excitement dance in Sehgal’s eyes as she lets the news of her sexagenarian son finally agreeing to tie the knot sink in. Her happiness is so palpable you could almost hear dhol playing in the background. Sehgal’s response to the good news? Her inimitable, throaty chuckle accompanied with, “He went to the gym only for two days, and look what he has got.”

But the Balki movie-mother dearest to me is Arundhati Nag’s Bum from his 2009 film Paa. As our progeria-afflicted 12-year-old protagonist Auro’s maternal grandmother, her performance is as unflinching and giving as her character. They say it takes a village to raise a child. But Auro is not just any child. Born to a single, unwed woman studying to become a doctor, he has special needs which demand round-the-clock care and attention. Nag becomes that village for her daughter, Vidya, after she returns to India prematurely hapless, pregnant, and scared.

The scene in which Vidya tells her mother about her pregnancy best underlines the grit and fortitude that Balki empowered Nag’s character with. Most mothers would have been accusatory or, worse, shamed the daughter in such a situation but not our Bum. Instead, she pointedly asks Vidya whether she wants to keep the child or not, giving her at once the freedom and the agency to choose.

Vidya decides to have Auro and her mother stands by her side like a rock. But even though the film is pro-life, I’d like to believe that even if our heroine had chosen the other path, her mum would have been just as supportive. This scene where Nag brings Vidya to admit that she does want to have the baby is arguably the most poignant in the film. That’s high praise, considering Paa is a swimmingly beautiful and philosophical work of art. When a teary Vidya tries to reason with her mother saying it’s not that simple, that several practicalities need to be thought of, Nag simply says, “You at least have me. Your father passed away when you were two. I had nobody.” And that’s that. Auro’s father may be absent, but with a grandma like that, you know he will be raised by two incredible parents.

Balki has a knack for writing mothers that are strong, that stand out, that bring joy, and that make his movie-verse richer by their indispensable presence. His every new film is drastically different from his earlier work but I hope he never stops creating such lived-in, hands-on mothers who are full of life, dependable as the strongest wall, and warm as sunshine.

