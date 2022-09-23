Chup movie review: Look beyond the gore — this R Balki film poses important questions

By Sneha Bengani

Mini Starring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwantry, and Pooja Bhatt in key roles, Chup: Revenge of the Artist is a homage to Bombay and the love for cinema. It is playing at a theatre near you.

Words can kill. R Balki’s newest directorial, Chup: Revenge of the Artist, takes this adage literally to a psychotic, outlandish extent. At a time when everyone with access to the internet and a social media account is a reviewer, Chup accords weight to what my lot does for a living. It makes you want to believe that bad reviews can destroy films and the ones who make them.

Over five years ago, the entertainment desk of the media giant that I worked with then collectively decided to abolish the five-star rating system of film reviews. It was a ruthless, clinical way to critique a work of art, a piece of heart, we argued. That decision has stayed with me. I have reviewed countless films since then but no matter how bad or good, I never rate a film, even when someone asks me personally. Cinema is too subjective, too fluid, too personal to be restricted to five stars.

Balki overcooks this sentiment and uses Chup to vent his deep dissatisfaction with callous critique. In the warped head of his antagonist, the ripping apart of a film in a review deserves a retaliation just as violent. Kill for the kill.

Chup follows Inspector Arvind Mathur (Sunny Deol), who is on the hunt for a psychopath that murders movie reviewers in Mumbai with great relish and imagination, using their words to dissect them, and engraving their star ratings on their foreheads. So if a critic writes that the first half of a film was in place but the second was totally off track, our killer will tie him up and put the lower half of his body on a railway track to be run under a locomotive. Creative much?

Gore, butchery, and barbarity aside, Chup is surprisingly original in what it wants to say and the way it goes about it. As Inspector Mathur tries unsuccessfully to nab the mysterious killer on the loose, in a parallel world not so far away, a beautiful love story blossoms between a florist, Danny (Dulquer Salmaan), and a young entertainment journalist, Nila (Shreya Dhanwantry).

Set amid a profusion of flowers, it is a refreshing distraction from all the manslaughter. Vishal Sinha’s cinematography shines here, especially in how it beautifully captures the romance of Bombay—more specifically Bandra—through gorgeous sunsets, the beachfront, cobbled bylanes, the celebrated, colourful murals of Hindi film actors, and Danny’s flower shop.

Chup also pays homage to the love for cinema and Guru Dutt, the subliminal, brooding legend known for classics such as Pyaasa (1957), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960), and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962). Writers Balki, Rishi Virmani, and Raja Sen use the box office failure of his last directorial, Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), to ground the film’s twisted premise and justify the actions of their antagonist. Throughout Chup, Balki generously borrows from and alludes to Dutt’s films—music, moments, motifs, metaphors, scene compositions. It’s clever, exquisite.

Though he jumps out of a high window and roars in his inimitable style once, Sunny Deol is remarkably understated as a cop committed to solving a jigsaw puzzle of a case. Dulquer Salmaan gives his Bandra boy Danny a lived-in, everyday easiness. His impish charm works like an Instagram filter; it makes the madness less real. Pooja Bhatt features in an extended cameo as Zenobia, a criminal psychologist who helps Mathur take forward the investigation. It was a joy to see her on the big screen after so long.

But Chup’s true revelation is Shreya Dhanwantry. Nimble and breezy, her Nila brings to the film warmth, sincerity, and believability, even when it’s at its most bizarre. Her scenes with her mother, played by Saranya Ponnavanan (in a show-stealing performance), are an absolute treat. Together, they are a hoot and deserve their own spin-off. And finally, Amitabh Bachchan. How can R Balki make a film and not have the megastar in some shape or form? He stars as himself in a cameo, breaking the fourth wall, and delineating the need for responsible film criticism.

Chup tries to build a castle on quicksand. It presents its killer as a victim and villainizes those he kills. Though it does not glorify its leading man like Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh (2019), in overly empathising with him, Chup negates its own message. Whether it be making movies or reviewing them, all public professions demand responsibility. If words can kill, films can too.