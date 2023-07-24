Greta vs Greatest. Starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role, the Christopher Nolan directed-Oppenheimer faced a head-to-head battle with Greta Gerwig's pink riot Barbie, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. They released on the same date, July 21. Read how the two movies fared in India and across the world.

The box office in India witnessed a grand showdown between two Hollywood blockbusters — Oppenheimer and Barbie, leaving audiences and critics intrigued by their divergent performance. Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer proved to be a revelation in the Indian market as it surpassed expectations, garnering a massive opening weekend collection of nearly Rs 60 crore net at the box office.

Greta Gerwig's feminist comedy satire, Barbie' opened with around Rs 21 crore ($2.83 million) during its opening weekend in India. Despite receiving appreciation from a significant section of the Indian audience, Barbie was overshadowed by the resounding success of Oppenheimer.

The atomic drama Oppenheimer not only emerged as the seventh-highest Hollywood grosser in India but also set a new record for the highest opening weekend for a Hollywood film on Imax screens.

According to a report by Sacnilk, Oppenheimer amassed an impressive Rs 58 crore ($7.82 million) solely in India, contributing significantly to its global box office triumph.

Internationally, Oppenheimer continued its victorious march, grossing $174 million globally.

Christopher Nolan's directorial feat created history at the global box office, leading the weekend with a combined global opening of over $500 million, together with Barbie.

In North America, Oppenheimer dominated the domestic box office with an impressive $80.5-million three-day opening weekend, surpassing the opening records of Christopher Nolan's previous masterpieces.

The film's overseas collections were equally impressive, with an almighty $93.7-million five-day weekend over 67 markets, resulting in a $174-million global opening, the biggest for Nolan outside the Dark Knight trilogy and the most for an R-rated movie post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top 10 markets of Oppenheimer were North America ($80.5 million), the UK ($13.3 million), India ($7 million), France ($6.4 million), Germany ($6.4 million), Australia ($6.3 million), Mexico ($4.5 million), Saudi Arabia ($3.9 million), and Brazil ($2.5 million).

Starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role, Oppenheimer faced a head-to-head battle with Barbie, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which released on the same date, July 21.

