The best and the most memorable Christmas gifts are often small, thoughtful, and useful.

The best time of the year is here. Santa Claus is already on his way. Have you shopped yet? As there isn’t much time left to decide and buy a thoughtful secret Santa gift, here are some ideas to help you find one.

A green gift

There’s no better gift for a plant lover than a new set of flowering plants or succulents. If you are getting a gift for a plant parent, you can also consider accessories like plant holders, grow lights, unique planters or any related items.

A coffee mug

A beautiful coffee mug is a gift that would remind the receiver of their Secret Santa every day. There are plenty of options to choose from including custom-made coffee mugs, sustainable bamboo-fibre coffee mugs or travel coffee mugs. You can also personalise them or add a funny quote, to make the gift unique.

Stainless steel straws

A thoughtful and sustainable gift that will help reduce plastic pollution, stainless steel straws can be carried around and used for a long time. Make sure to get the lightweight steel straws that come with a brush for cleaning.

Plush fur slippers

One of the comfiest and most perfect gifts for the winter, fur slippers make for a great winter essential for the home. You can choose from a wide range of fashionable and cute designs available for both men and women. Make sure to get the right shoe size.

Useful tech accessories

Tech and phone accessories make for a great gift. From power banks, phone cases, and wireless earphones to portable speakers, car mounts, earbuds and wireless charging stations, there’s a sea of tech accessory options to choose from.