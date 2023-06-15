Sam Hargrave, who had directed the 2020 film, is back at the helm. Extraction 2, which streams on Netflix from Friday (June 16), is expected to feature loads of high-octane action.

Movie buffs are waiting for the release of Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2. The first installment, which was released on Netflix in 2020, had received rave reviews from both critics and fans. So, there is buzz around the upcoming action sequel. Extraction 2 will stream on Netflix from June 16.

Sam Hargrave, who had directed the 2020 film, is back at the helm. Extraction 2 is expected to feature loads of high-octane action as Hargrave has worked as a stunt coordinator in several blockbusters such as Deadpool 2, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War, Suicide Squad, The Accountant and Atomic Blonde.

The Russo brothers, who had directed the two Avengers movies, have produced Extraction 2 alongside Angela Russo-Otstot, Patrick Newall, Eric Gitter, Mike Larocca and Hemsworth. Besides, Joe Russo is also the film’s screenwriter.

Hemsworth has reprised his role. The Thor star will be seen in the role of Tyler Rake, a former Australian special forces operator who is now a black-ops mercenary. The first movie saw Hemsworth’s character rescuing the abducted son of a crime lord. Rake ended up going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the safety of the kidnapped boy.

The stakes will be high in the sequel as Rake is tasked with extracting his former sister-in-law and her two children, who have been imprisoned by her gangster husband in Georgia.

The original Extraction enthralled fans with jaw-dropping action sequences and the sequel will likely boast of thrilling sequences as well.

Extraction 2 will have a gob-smacking one-shot action sequence that clocks in at 20 minutes. The cleverly choreographed sequence will focus on Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake.

In addition to Hemsworth, Extraction 2 stars Daniel Bernhardt, Golshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Tinatin Dalakishvili, and Justin Howell.

The first Extraction had emerged as the most-watched original film premiere in Netflix’s history at the time, reported Variety. The film had managed to reach 99 million households after the first four weeks of its April 2020 release. It remains to be seen how Extraction’s sequel will fare for the OTT giant.