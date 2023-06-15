Sam Hargrave, who had directed the 2020 film, is back at the helm. Extraction 2, which streams on Netflix from Friday (June 16), is expected to feature loads of high-octane action.

Movie buffs are waiting for the release of Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2. The first installment, which was released on Netflix in 2020, had received rave reviews from both critics and fans. So, there is buzz around the upcoming action sequel. Extraction 2 will stream on Netflix from June 16.

Sam Hargrave, who had directed the 2020 film, is back at the helm. Extraction 2 is expected to feature loads of high-octane action as Hargrave has worked as a stunt coordinator in several blockbusters such as Deadpool 2, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War, Suicide Squad, The Accountant and Atomic Blonde.

The Russo brothers, who had directed the two Avengers movies, have produced Extraction 2 alongside Angela Russo-Otstot, Patrick Newall, Eric Gitter, Mike Larocca and Hemsworth. Besides, Joe Russo is also the film’s screenwriter.