Happy Birthday Chitrangada Singh: Lesser-known facts about the Bollywood diva

Bollywood diva Chitrangada Singh has done a variety of roles in her decades-long career. She was born on August 30, 1976, in Jodhpur to an ex-army officer. She made her debut in 2005 with Sudhir Mishra's film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.

The Washington Post described Singh as rendering “a deep sense of dignity and decency” to the character in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. However, soon after the film, Singh took a sabbatical from movies and later made a comeback in 2008 with Sorry Bhai!

On her birthday, here is a look at some lesser-known facts about Chitrangada Singh.

Chitrangada Singh started her modelling career in Delhi and starred in a music video called Sunset Point by Gulzar.

She is often compared with the legendary actress Smita Patil for her looks.

Singh is a professionally trained Kathak dancer.

She was rejected for the post of air hostess thrice.

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is said to have a massive crush on Chitrangada Singh. His song ‘Brown Rang’ is said to be a tribute to this dusky beauty.

In an interview earlier with Mid-Day, Singh had said she was supposed to work with director Tigmanshu Dhulia in 1997 for the movie Haasil. However, it did not work out. “If it had, it would have probably been my first film instead of Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi,” she said.

After a break, Singh returned to the big screen with the movie Sorry Bhai! which was released on the weekend of the Mumbai terror attacks. The movie did not perform well at the Box Office for the same reason.

She made a stronger comeback with Desi Boyz, starring Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.