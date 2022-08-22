By CNBCTV18.com

Megastar Chiranjeevi has broken every possible record with his movies in Tollywood. His fandom is unmatched. He was born in a middle-class family on August 22, 1955, as Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad. His father worked as a police constable. After completing his graduation in commerce, he joined the Madras Film Institute in 1976 to pursue a career in acting.

Chiranjeevi began his acting career in 1978 and soon became Tollywood's biggest superstar. In a career spanning over four decades, he has been a part of more than 150 movies in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. Back in the 1990s, he was one of India's highest-paid actors. He also served as India's Minister of Culture & Tourism between 2012 and 2014.

Due to his humanitarian works and contribution to cinema, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award.

On his 67th birth anniversary, here's a list of his top 10 movies to watch.

Indra:

Directed by B Gopal and written by Chinni Krishna and Paruchuri Brothers, Indra won Chiranjeevi his 6th Filmfare Award. The Hindi version of the movie was also well received. Its reruns on TV channels have helped the movie reach a wide audience.

Swayam Krushi: The movie received critical and commercial success. Chiranjeevi’s portrayal of an honest and innocent man won hearts. Directed by K Vishwanath, Swayam Krushi is one of the best inspirational movies made in Tollywood.

Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari: Starring Sridevi, Chiranjeevi and Amrish Puri, this movie was a big commercial success. It was a grand movie made on a high budget and was a huge phenomenon in Indian cinema at its time of release. The movie broke several records. At one theatre, it ran for over 200 days.

Mutha Mestri: This is an out-and-out mass commercial movie. Chiranjeevi plays the role of a person who rises from working in a local vegetable market to becoming a minister. Chiranjeevi's introductory song in the movie became a massive hit. The movie was a commercial hit.

Gang Leader: Written by Paruchuri Brothers and directed by Vijaya Baapineedu, Gang Leader revolves around a reckless youngster who avenges his brother’s death. The movie turned out to be a sensational hit and Chiranjeevi's dialogues and mannerisms resonated with the masses. The movie was dubbed into Hindi as Aaj Ka Gundaraj.

Challenge: The movie showcases the inspirational journey of an unemployed young man who becomes rich within five years. Written by Yendamoori Veerendranath, the movie was a blockbuster. Its songs also became very popular.

Khaidi: This was one of the early successes in Chiranjeevi's career which made him a star. The movie is about a man who seeks vengeance for his father’s death. Following the release of the movie, director Kodanda Rami Reddy and Chiranjeevi started receiving a barrage of offers.

Chantabbai: In a step away from mass action entertainers, Chiranjeevi tried his hands at comedy with Chantabbai and passed with flying colours. He was simply hilarious in the role of James Pond. This movie can be watched over and over and it will still manage to make you chuckle. Directed by Jandhyala, the movie is still remembered for Chiranjeevi's comic timing.

Kondaveeti Donga: Starring Chiranjeevi and Amrish Puri, this movie is inspired by the character of Robin Hood. The movie had a stellar ensemble. Directed by Kodanda Rami Reddy, the movie turned out to be one of the biggest successes of Chiranjeevi's career.

Rudra Veena: This social drama speaks of the caste system. Although it didn't receive much commercial success, this is one of Chiranjeevi's most meaningful works. In the movie, he plays the character of Suryam who has high morals. It has developed a cult status over the years. The film won three National Awards.