Chetan Bhagat on new podcast deeptalk: I can’t tell people to step out of their comfort zone and not do it myself

By Sneha Bengani

Mini The best-selling author discusses his new Audible podcast 'deeptalk with Chetan Bhagat', the growing popularity of self-help podcasts, how he manages to stay versatile, what is it that he is truly seeking, and how his approach to handling criticism has evolved over time.

You may or may not like his books, but there is no ignoring Chetan Bhagat. Be it studying at India’s premier institutes, writing bestsellers and newspaper columns, judging a reality TV dance show, doing stand-up comedy, giving motivational talks, and now a podcast on Audible, he sure knows a thing or two about staying relevant.

On his new podcast deeptalk with Chetan Bhagat, he invites Indians who have made it big in life and deep dives with them into their journeys, struggles, successes, and the impact that they have created with their work. So far, deeptalk has featured Vineeta Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of Sugar Cosmetics; Ritesh Agarwal, Founder-CEO of OYO; Vivek Agnihotri, director of The Kashmir Files, and Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder of Zerodha.

Here, Bhagat talks about the show, the growing popularity of self-help podcasts, how he manages to stay versatile, what is it that he is truly seeking, and how his approach to handling criticism has evolved over time.

Why a podcast and why now?

Honestly, I love talking! Really, a lot of my friends tell me that I have a way of making people open up and reveal their deepest feelings. I enjoy talking to people from different fields; having meaningful conversations is one of my biggest joys in life. I felt I would really enjoy doing a podcast and it turned out to be true with deeptalk.

The recent rise of motivational/self-help podcasts is astounding. What do you think is the reason behind such a sudden, staggering surge?

I think all of us need motivation. I also feel there is a glut of entertainment content now, each demanding our attention. People have finally begun to question what they will gain before watching any content. If the content can inspire you to be a better person, it is better to spend time-consuming that. Maybe that is why self-help is on the rise.

How do you decide who to invite to the show?

On deeptalk, I want to call people from various fields, especially those who have achieved a lot but may not be as famous. Though we are not averse to inviting Bollywood celebrities, there is a conscious effort to get people outside the film industry with a preference for entrepreneurs.

Of all the deeptalk episodes so far, which is your favourite?

Ah, how can I choose? deeptalk is me inviting special guests and talking to them for hours. How can I pick favourites? It’s like asking which of your guests who visit your home is your favourite.

What makes deeptalk different from countless other similar podcasts?

We go deep. Our episodes can be two-hours-long, almost the length of a movie. This may seem odd in the time of 15-second reels, but you need time to peel the layers off a person and get into their deepest thoughts. You won’t get this anywhere else. Also, I personally interview guests and bring my own experiences and lessons to the discussion. And like I said, I have the gift of making people open up. You won’t find that in other places.

One always learns something valuable from every project. What has been your biggest takeaway from deeptalk?

I have learnt to listen better. On deeptalk, guests talk most of the time and give a lot of wisdom. Also, I have learnt that becoming a billionaire (many deeptalk guests are billionaires) doesn’t mean life’s problems are over. Life throws new struggles at you, no matter how rich you are.

You are incredibly versatile—you’re a bestselling novelist, a popular columnist, and a motivational speaker, you’ve been a judge on a reality dance TV show, and then there are occasional stand-up comedy stints. What is it that you are truly seeking?

I am seeking what everyone else is seeking — happiness. I don’t think a static, well-settled, predictable life is the happiest life. One must always take on new challenges, learn new skills, get out of the comfort zone, fail, succeed, and keep growing in life. That, according to me, leads to a happy engaged life, which is what I seek.

It’s not easy to break out of one’s comfort zone and dabble in uncharted waters. Especially as one grows older. Yet you do it each time. How do you keep yourself motivated?

I do it because that is what I preach in my motivational talks and videos. I can’t tell people to step out of their comfort zone and not do it myself. I keep my ego low, focus on my own happiness, tell myself it is one life so don’t rest on your laurels, and just get on with something different that I find meaningful. This applies to me, as well as everyone else.

You have been at the receiving end of a sizeable share of criticism over the years. Has the way you react, process, and deal with it changed over time?

It has completely changed. Ten years ago, criticism would bother me, evoke emotional reactions or make me feel bad. Today, I am like, whatever. I am Chetan Bhagat, I changed an entire industry and I am still keeping my head down and learning new things every day. So whatever, really.