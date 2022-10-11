    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    entertainment News

    Chello Show’s 10-year-old actor Rahul Koli is no more
    Rahul Koli passed away after a rigorous battle with leukaemia on October 2.

    'Chhello Show', or Last Film Show, fame Rahul Koli is no more. The 10-year-old was one of the six child actors in India's Oscar-nominated film. Unfortunately, Rahul passed away after a rigorous battle with leukaemia on October 2. Chhello Show is India’s official entry under the best international feature film category at the 95th Academy Awards.
    The heartbreaking news has come just two days before the release of the film, which is slated to hit the theatres on October 14.
    Rahul’s family held a prayer meeting at their native Hapa village near Jamnagar on October 10. Rahul’s father Ramu Koli said the late child actor had repeated bouts of fever before his death, and he even vomited blood.
    “On Sunday, October 2, he had his breakfast and then after repeated bouts of fever in the following hours, Rahul vomited blood thrice and just like that my child was no more,” Ramu Koli told Times of India.
    “Our family is devastated. But we will watch his 'last film show' together on the release day on October 14 after we perform his final purification rituals,” he adds.
    ‘Chhello Show’ premiered at the 2021 edition of New York’s Tribeca Film Festival, which boasts Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro as one of its founders. A day before its official release, the film will be screened in 95 theatres across India, and the ticket prices have been slashed to Rs 95.
    Set against a backdrop of a remote rural village of Saurashtra, Pan Nalin’s directorial follows the story of a nine-year-old boy who begins a lifelong love affair with cinema after bribing his way into a rundown movie place. He spends an entire summer watching movies from the projection booth.
    ‘Chhello Show’ was chosen as India’s official entry to Oscars 2023 over films such as SS Rajamouli's RRR, Vivek Agnihotri's ‘The Kashmir Files’, Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’, as well as R Madhavan's directorial debut ‘Rocketry’.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
