Cheaper ‘Amazon Prime Lite’ subscription launched in India: Check price, features and more

Amazon Prime Lite subscription is offered with a single annual plan at a considerably cheaper price. Amazon Prime Lite does not offer access to Amazon Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, and Prime Advantage benefits.

Amazon launched a cheaper ‘Prime Lite’ subscription plan for users in India. The plan is a toned-down version of the regular Amazon Prime membership with lesser benefits. The Prime Lite comes with just one annual subscription plan, unlike the regular plan, which provides three tenure options. The service was earlier available in a few countries and now it has been launched in India with an aim to widen the subscriber base.

Price

The Amazon Prime Lite subscription plan is priced at Rs 999 in India for a single one-year plan. This is considerably lower than the regular plan which costs Rs 1,499 for a year.

Features and how to sign up

The Prime Lite gives users access to free delivery for Amazon Shopping, early access to Prime deals, and access to Amazon Prime Video.

Further, the subscribers will get access to two-day delivery for items at no additional cost.

Prime Lite subscribers can also choose the free no-rush shipping option for eligible addresses and get Rs 25 cashback on each order.

The Prime Lite members will also get unlimited 5 percent reward points for orders on Amazon Shopping paid with an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

However, for Amazon’s Morning Deliveries, users will need to pay an additional Rs 175 per order.

Users can sign up for the new Prime Lite plan on the Amazon app for iOS and Android, or on the Amazon India website.

Amazon Prime Lite vs Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Lite does not offer access to Amazon Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, and Prime Advantage benefits which provides customers with no-cost EMI options on smartphones and free screen replacement on select devices for up to six months.

Prime Lite subscribers won’t be able to access Prime Video OTT on a web browser and they will be able to stream content only on two devices simultaneously. The resolution will also be limited to HD quality. Regular Prime members can stream content on up to four devices simultaneously with access to HDR and 4K resolution.

Under the subscribers of the Prime Lite plan, there will be advertisement breaks while streaming content. However, Amazon has not specified the details, duration and frequency of the ads.