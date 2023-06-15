Cheaper ‘Amazon Prime Lite’ subscription launched in India: Check price, features and more

CNBC TV18
homeentertainment NewsCheaper ‘Amazon Prime Lite’ subscription launched in India: Check price, features and more

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 1:45:55 PM IST (Published)

Amazon Prime Lite subscription is offered with a single annual plan at a considerably cheaper price. Amazon Prime Lite does not offer access to Amazon Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, and Prime Advantage benefits.

Amazon launched a cheaper ‘Prime Lite’ subscription plan for users in India. The plan is a toned-down version of the regular Amazon Prime membership with lesser benefits. The Prime Lite comes with just one annual subscription plan, unlike the regular plan, which provides three tenure options. The service was earlier available in a few countries and now it has been launched in India with an aim to widen the subscriber base.

Price
The Amazon Prime Lite subscription plan is priced at Rs 999 in India for a single one-year plan. This is considerably lower than the regular plan which costs Rs 1,499 for a year.
Features and how to sign up
The Prime Lite gives users access to free delivery for Amazon Shopping, early access to Prime deals, and access to Amazon Prime Video.
