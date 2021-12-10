Movie review | Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a breezy social comedy with its heart in the right place

Nine years into films, it was about time that Ayushmann Khurrana made one based in his hometown Chandigarh. His latest, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, is rooted firmly in the beautiful union territory and uses it as a backdrop in a way only a native can.

The gaze is never touristy as it invariably gets when an outsider locates a film in a setting they know little about. Khurrana and director Abhishek Kapoor show you Chandigarh not through its landmarks but in the little everyday things. The food, the language, the clothes, the vehicles, the hairstyles, the interpersonal equations, the way of life.

Considering the “problem” the film deals with, it could have been named anything else. But looks like including Chandigarh in the film’s name is Khurrana’s way of paying homage to his native town. Also, it’s clever. It does not give away anything about the film. Watching the trailer and promotions, you may have guessed what it’s about, but the makers want you to come to the theatre to find out how right you were.

Despite the tricky subject that it deals with, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui manages to be a breezy social comedy. It’s a call for acceptance that never gets preachy. That’s a rare feat to achieve. So is the respect and sensitivity with which Kapoor and screenwriters Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjape handle the story and the characters. Hindi films have always othered trans people and everyone else who tries to defy the clean, sanitized social hierarchies. Our films unsee those who don’t fit. And if we do see them at all, they are usually the joke, to be laughed at.

But Abhishek Kapoor and team make no such mistake. They situate their “problem” in the everyday, in a context that we are familiar with, and among people we know. Khurrana plays bodybuilder and gym owner Manvinder (Manu) Munjal who falls for the gorgeous, svelte Zumba instructor Maanvi Brar, played by Vaani Kapoor. The attraction is immediate, mutual, and unmistakable. In fact, so palpable that Manu, who shoos away every attempt by his family to get him to settle down, proposes marriage to Maanvi.

However, all hell breaks loose when Maanvi reveals that she is a trans woman. Manu’s initial disgust at having sex with a “launda” (and enjoying it), is not unexpected. He is an icon of hypermasculinity, all brawn, and macho, who went to a government school and nurses an unfulfilled dream of winning a local bodybuilding championship. He’d never heard of the word trans until the big reveal. What follows is a struggle between the head and the heart, prejudice, and acceptance.

As the macho gabru who is staggered by the curveball that life throws at him, Khurrana is as solid and dependable as ever. But his biggest win in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is letting Vaani Kapoor shine. And shine she does. Her meatiest role so far, Vaani is a revelation. Despite her character’s many challenges and struggles, she enthuses Maanvi with remarkable grace, confidence, and hope. She makes you want to root for her. It helps that the film patiently builds her story, ensuring that she gets the time and the context that she deserves.

Also Read | Storyboard: CoinDCX appoints Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador days after Amitabh Bachchan put deal on hold

Much like Khurrana’s other social comedies, the supporting cast of this one too is a veritable treat. Manu’s family—his doting, motherly sisters, his 55-year-old widowed father who’s found love again in a Muslim woman—and his twin gym buddies played to the hilt by Gautam and Gourav Sharma, make this two-hour watch all the more wholesome. But it is Kanwaljit Singh as Maanvi’s lovable brigadier father who steals the show.

Another thing that stands out about Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is how, at no point, does it try to hide Maanvi’s identity. The people around her may not be comfortable about her truth but she is, and therefore, ready to face whatever challenges her decision to not conform to the gender assigned to her at birth might bring. In a culture big on hiding everything that does not fit into a box, this film tells you to stand tall, despite it all. That’s a major leap considering how Hindi films have, over generations, perpetuated shame around subjects such as premarital sex, unwed pregnancies, abortions, differing gender identities, and sexual orientation.

However, my biggest qualm against Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is that in trying to break certain stereotypes, it runs the risk of reinforcing certain others. Would Manu fall for Maanvi as he does if she didn’t have Vaani Kapoor’s supermodel gorgeousness? Would the acceptance of her identity come as easy if she looked any different?

Also, the casting of a cis-gendered actor for a role of a transgender woman. It’s laudable that our films have started to write lead roles that are fluid. But how much longer until we actually cast people that we are talking about? Moreover, both Maanvi and Manu are shown upper-middle class with access to all kinds of expensive treatments and frills that make them look and be the way they are. It would have been an entirely different story if they were from underprivileged socio-economic backgrounds. But I guess, that’s another film for another time. We are not there yet.