Celebrity deaths in 2021: Remembering Dilip Kumar, Sidharth Shukla, Larry King and others

One of the greatest Bollywood superstars of all time, Mohammed Yusuf Khan, popularly known as Dilip Kumar, passed away on July 7, 2021, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, after prolonged illness. The Padma Vibhushan had been dealing with age-related medical issues. The 'Tragedy King of Bollywood' breathed his last days after he was discharged from Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. 'The First Khan' of Bollywood is credited for bringing realism to Indian cinema. Kumar, a pioneer of method acting, acted in 65 films – including Mughal-e-Azam, Naya Daur, Devdas, Ram Aur Shyam – in his career spanning over six decades.

Sidharth Shukla: The model-turned-actor who established himself in the television industry with his role in popular TV show Balika Vadhu and rose to fame with reality show Bigg Boss, died of a heart attack on September 2, 2021. The 40-year-old had won the 13th season of Bigg Boss and Fear Factor 7 and also hosted shows like Savdhaan India and India's Got Talent. He had made his Bollywood debut in Humty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Puneeth Rajkumar: On October 29, 2021, India lost another young star, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Appu, as he is popularly known, suffered a massive heart attack before he breathed his last, a news that shook the Indian film industry. He was called "the biggest contemporary star" of the Kannada film industry. Puneeth entered the film industry as a toddler – he did 13 films as a child artiste – and rose to become 'The Power Star' of the Kannada film industry in his acting career of 45 years. He was the only South Indian actor to give 18 consecutive super hit movies.

Surekha Sikri: Three-time National Award-winning actress Surekha Sikri passed away on July 16, 2021, due to cardiac arrest. In her 40-decade long career, she played memorable characters in several movies-- Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and the recent Badhaai Ho (2018) to name a few. Sikri became a household name with her role in the primtetime soap opera Balika Vadhu. She was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's short film Ghost Stories. (via Twitter)

Rajiv Kapoor: Rajiv Kapoor, popular for his lead role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili, died of cardiac arrest on February 9, 2021. He made his acting debut in 1983 with 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum' and acted in films like 'Aasmaan', 'Lover Boy', 'Zabardast' and 'Hum To Chale Pardes' before switching to production and direction. He was the younger brother of Randhir Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor.

Larry King: Popular American TV host Larry King, who was known for his interviews with celebrities, politicians and sports stars on Larry Kind Live, a CNN show, passed away on January 21, 2021. Larry King had tested positive for COVID-19 weeks before his death. He rose to fame with a radio programme The Larry King Show he hosted in 1970s. In a career spanning over six decades, he also established himself as an author with about 70 books under his name. (File Photo: AP)

Tanya Roberts: Tanya Roberts, who was known for her roles in Charlie's Angels and the James Bond film 'A View to a Kill', died on January 5, 2021. Roberts found stardom as Julie Rogers in the final season of the television series Charlie's Angels during 1980–1981. However, the best of her success story was yet to come, although with a bit long wait. This wait ended when she appeared as a Bond girl in the James Bond film 'A View to a Kill', playing Stacey Sutton, a geologist. She also acted in Sheena (1984), and The Beastmaster (1982). She gained more popularity with the sitcom That '70s Show (1998–2004).

Christopher Plummer: Academy Award winner Christopher Plummer, known for his performance in the musical film The Sound of Music, died on February 5, 2021, after he sustained injuries from a fall. At 82, Plummer set a record by becoming the oldest actor to win the Academy Award. In his over 50 years of career, Plummer played a range of characters in films like 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo', 'Up' and 'Inherit the Wind'. Plummer had received two Primetime Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, and a Golden Globe Award, among others. (Via Twitter/@pepperonys)

Stephen Sondheim: Stephen Sondheim, a highly celebrated composer-lyricist, who is credited for reshaping the American musical theatre, passed away on November 26, 2021. Sondheim was known for a range of musicals he wrote and composed including "Company" (1970), "Sweeney Todd" (1979) and "Into the Woods" (1987). (Image: IMDb)