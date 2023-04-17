Catch Diljit Dosanjh’s power-packed performance at Coachella on YouTube

Diljit’s power-packed performance broke the Internet after Coachella shared a terrific promo of the same on Twitter.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has scripted history by becoming the first-ever Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Diljit’s power-packed performance broke the Internet after Coachella shared a terrific promo of the same on Twitter. While sharing a glimpse of Diljit’s performance on its official Twitter handle, Coachella also provided the YouTube link to the full Weekend 1 action. Coachella wrote, “Diljit Dosanjh got Sahara shining. Catch all the Weekend 1 action on the YouTube Coachella live stream.”

.@diljitdosanjh got Sahara shining Catch all the Weekend 1 action on the @youtube Coachella live stream at https://t.co/gW7w2jV5nG pic.twitter.com/Kj9UuTbrhY— Coachella (@coachella) April 16, 2023

Coachella’s promo showed Diljit, dressed in an all-black ensemble, performing several of his hit songs. Celebrities and fans have praised the 39-year-old for putting Punjab’s culture on the global map. Die-hard fans have also applauded Diljit’s tremendous energy and spirit.

One user wrote, “Just watched the full set. This was mad inspirational and great to see. Hopefully, even more, Punjabi artists are added in the years to come thanks to Diljit killing it!”

Another user tweeted, “What an achievement! Representation matters and this man is doing it globally for all of us. Well done Diljit Dosanjh.”

“Just incredible, Great representation of Punjabi music and dance worldwide. Muchas Gracias Coachella. You have the best of the best in Diljit Dosanjh. This is big. Pure fire,” read one tweet.

Apart from Diljit, the likes of Bad Bunny, Angele, Eladio Carrion, Becky G, Kali Uchis, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Blackpink and Frank Ocean also performed at the iconic music festival.

It is worth noting that Coachella will be live streaming this year’s performances on its official YouTube Channel from as many as six feeds - Coachella Main Stage, Outdoor Theater, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi, Sonora (weekend 2 Yuma Stage). This year, the Coachella festival is spread across two weekends, April 14-16 and April 21-23.