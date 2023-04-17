Catch Diljit Dosanjh’s power-packed performance at Coachella on YouTube

3 Min(s) Read
Diljit’s power-packed performance broke the Internet after Coachella shared a terrific promo of the same on Twitter.
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has scripted history by becoming the first-ever Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Diljit’s power-packed performance broke the Internet after Coachella shared a terrific promo of the same on Twitter. While sharing a glimpse of Diljit’s performance on its official Twitter handle, Coachella also provided the YouTube link to the full Weekend 1 action. Coachella wrote, “Diljit Dosanjh got Sahara shining. Catch all the Weekend 1 action on the YouTube Coachella live stream.”
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mind Matters | To the brink and back
Apr 17, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen
Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
.@diljitdosanjh got Sahara shiningCatch all the Weekend 1 action on the @youtube Coachella live stream at https://t.co/gW7w2jV5nG pic.twitter.com/Kj9UuTbrhY— Coachella (@coachella) April 16, 2023
Coachella’s promo showed Diljit, dressed in an all-black ensemble, performing several of his hit songs. Celebrities and fans have praised the 39-year-old for putting Punjab’s culture on the global map. Die-hard fans have also applauded Diljit’s tremendous energy and spirit.
ALSO READ |
One user wrote, “Just watched the full set. This was mad inspirational and great to see. Hopefully, even more, Punjabi artists are added in the years to come thanks to Diljit killing it!”
Another user tweeted, “What an achievement! Representation matters and this man is doing it globally for all of us. Well done Diljit Dosanjh.”
“Just incredible, Great representation of Punjabi music and dance worldwide. Muchas Gracias Coachella. You have the best of the best in Diljit Dosanjh. This is big. Pure fire,” read one tweet.
Many of Diljit’s Bollywood friends cheered for him on Instagram. Diljit’s Udta Punjab co-actor Alia Bhatt shared Coachella’s Reel of Diljit’s terrific performance on her Instagram Story and wrote, “EPIC!!”
Sonam Kapoor also shared the same Reel on her Instagram Story. She wrote, “Insane! I wish I was there!"
Diljit’s Good Newwz co-actor Kareena Kapoor celebrated his performance on her Instagram Story. She tagged Diljit’s Reel and wrote, "The OG. Ufff."
Apart from Diljit, the likes of Bad Bunny, Angele, Eladio Carrion, Becky G, Kali Uchis, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Blackpink and Frank Ocean also performed at the iconic music festival.
It is worth noting that Coachella will be live streaming this year’s performances on its official YouTube Channel from as many as six feeds - Coachella Main Stage, Outdoor Theater, Sahara, Mojave, Gobi, Sonora (weekend 2 Yuma Stage). This year, the Coachella festival is spread across two weekends, April 14-16 and April 21-23.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!