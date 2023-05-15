Cannes Film Festival 2023: Date, tickets, celebrities, jury and more

The celebrations of the Cannes Film Festival will start on Tuesday, May 16, and continue till Saturday, May 27. This year, three Indian feature films are set to be screened at the prestigious film festival.

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival is going to be unveiled on May 16 in one of the world's most popular luxury travel destinations, the French Riviera. This year will be the 76th edition of the much sought-after festival, and it promises to be just as exciting as previous editions with a line-up of films from across the globe, an exciting red carpet feature, and a renowned jury panel.

This year, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is also set to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Here's all you need to know about the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

What is the Cannes Film Festival?

The Cannes Film Festival is an annual event held to celebrate international cinema. Every year the event brings filmmakers, actors, producers, distributors and critics of the entertainment industry from all over the world to one place.

The film festival is the most revered and recognised film festival in the world and critically acclaimed movies from around the world take part in it.

The jury of the film festival features renowned professionals from all segments of the film industry.

Date and location

The celebrations of the Cannes Film Festival will start on Tuesday, May 16, and continue till Saturday, May 27.

The event will be held in Cannes, a town in the French Riviera, France.

Where to watch the event?

The event can be streamed directly through the official website of the Cannes Film Festival of the event or through their social media handles including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Ticket prices

Tickets are available online on the official website of the festival for those with accreditation for the festival or parallel events. The ticket prices range from $6,100 to $25,000, according to the VIP Concierge website.

Cinephiles can also enjoy the free shows in the open-air screenings at the Cinéma de la Plage every day at 9:30 pm.

How Many Indian Films will be screened at Cannes 2023?

This year, Kanu Behl’s film Agra will have its world premiere at Cannes, at the Directors’ Fortnight. Anurag Kashyap’s film Kennedy will be screened in the Midnight Screenings and Nehemich, a film by an FTII alumnus Yudhajit Basu in the La Cinef section, and a restored Manipuri film Ishanhou, will be showcased in the ‘Classics’ section of the film festival.

Who will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award this year?

This year, Michael Douglas, of Fatal Attraction and Wall Street fame, will be awarded the honorary Palme d’Or for his lifetime achievement.

Prizes

Prizes like the Palme d'Or are given out at the Cannes Film Festival along with the best director, the Grand Prix, best actor, jury prize, best script, and best short film awards.

Jury

This year’s jury members include French actor Denis Menochet, American actress Brie Larson, Brazilian filmmaker Rungano Nyoni, Moroccan filmmaker Maryam Touzani, American actor-director Paul Dano, Argentinian filmmaker Damian Szifron, Afghan writer-director Atiq Rahimi; and French director Julia Ducouranu.

