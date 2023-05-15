Cannes Film Festival 2023: Date, tickets, celebrities, jury and more

The celebrations of the Cannes Film Festival will start on Tuesday, May 16, and continue till Saturday, May 27. This year, three Indian feature films are set to be screened at the prestigious film festival.

This year will be the 76th edition of the much sought-after festival, and it promises to be just as exciting as previous editions with a line-up of films from across the globe, an exciting red carpet feature, and a renowned jury panel.

This year, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is also set to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Here's all you need to know about the 76th Cannes Film Festival.