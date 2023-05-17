Saree and veshti light up Cannes 2023 red carpet as Indians prefer desi

Union Minister Dr L. Murugan, along with producer Guneet Monga and Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba, made an appearance on the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023 in traditional outfits. Earlier, Sara Ali Khan went for a lehenga look.

Union Minister Dr L. Murugan, along with producer Guneet Monga and Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba, made an appearance on the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023 in traditional outfits. The trio, dressed in Indian ethnic attire, caught the attention of the guests as they walked the red carpet. The theme of the Cannes Indian Pavilion this year is inspired by 'Saraswati Yantra.'

Dr Murugan, representing his Tamilian roots, wore a veshti, a traditional Tamil dhoti. Meanwhile, Guneet Monga radiated elegance in a beautiful golden saree, showcasing the richness of Indian fashion. Kangabam Tomba also exuded charm in his ethnic ensemble, adding to the representation of India’s diverse culture on the global stage.

Dr Murugan shared pictures of the red carpet on Twitter.

"As a Tamilian, I am proud to participate in the red carpet reception of the world-famous Cannes Film Festival today wearing the Veshti shirt, a traditional symbol of Tamil," he wrote.

In another tweet, he posted, "It is a proud moment for every Indian and Tamil to step on the world stage wearing the #G20India, traditional dress emblazoned with our national flag at this moment when India is chairing the G20 summit."

https://twitter.com/Murugan_MoS/status/1658704705516875778

Prior to the festival, Dr Murugan spoke to ANI, revealing that the embroidery on his shirt was done by a local tailor. He expressed great pride in wearing the embroidered tricolour on his chest, symbolising the Indian flag.

The Cannes Film Festival has already seen the presence of several Indian celebrities gracing the red carpet, including Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chhillar, and Urvashi Rautela, who captivated the audience with their glamorous looks. The festival continues to attract renowned personalities from the Indian film industry, with upcoming appearances expected from Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dolly Singh, Ruhee Dosani, and many others.

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is making her Cannes red carpet debut, was also seen in a handwoven lehenga. Instead of gowns or any western wear, Sara chose a hand woven ivory lehenga from Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla collection for her red carpet debut.

Celebrating its 76th edition, the Cannes Film Festival serves as a platform to showcase a diverse range of movies across genres, drawing attention from international filmmakers, industry professionals, and cinema enthusiasts worldwide. With screenings and events taking place from May 16-27, the festival remains a significant cultural event that bridges the global film industry and fosters artistic exchange on a grand scale.