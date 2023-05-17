Saree and veshti heat up Cannes 2023 red carpet as Indians prefer desi

Union Minister Dr L. Murugan, along with producer Guneet Monga and Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba, made an appearance on the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023 in traditional outfits. Earlier, Sara Ali Khan went for a lehenga look.

Union Minister Dr L. Murugan, along with producer Guneet Monga and Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba, made an appearance on the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023 in traditional outfits. The trio, dressed in Indian ethnic attire, caught the attention of the guests as they walked the red carpet. The theme of the Cannes Indian Pavilion this year is inspired by 'Saraswati Yantra.'

Dr Murugan, representing his Tamilian roots, wore a veshti, a traditional Tamil dhoti. Meanwhile, Guneet Monga radiated elegance in a beautiful golden saree, showcasing the richness of Indian fashion. Kangabam Tomba also exuded charm in his ethnic ensemble, adding to the representation of India’s diverse culture on the global stage.

Dr Murugan shared pictures of the red carpet on Twitter.