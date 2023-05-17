Cannes 2023 Day 1: Sara Ali Khan to Esha Gupta, what Indian stars wore on the red carpet

Cannes 2023: On the opening day of the film festival this year, many Indian celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan and Esha Gupta and Oscar winner Guneet Monga, graced the red carpet with stunning ensembles.

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023 kicked off on Tuesday, May 16, in the French Riviera. Apart from the films being recognised widely, everyone also has an eye on the red carpet for the fashion trendsetter and who wore what. This year, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others, will appear at the Cannes Film Festival.

Let’s take a quick look at who wore what on Day 1 of the film festival.

Sara Ali Khan made her debut at Cannes and she chose to showcase her desi look. She opted for a hand-embroidered ivory and beige Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga. Keeping her make-up and accessories minimalistic, she paired them with big statement earrings. The actress channelled an Indian bride as she added a veil to her look.

Esha Gupta went for a flowy and sultry Nicholas Jebran white gown. The gown was accentuated with an exaggerated collar and delicate work with lace flowers on the neck. Esha gracefully sported the high slit gown.

Manushi Chhillar looked enchanting as she picked a white tulle gown for her debut appearance on the Cannes red carpet as she represented Walkers and Co. The off-shoulder gown, detailed with a plunging neckline and corset, accentuated her silhouette and a white tulle long train featuring frill throughout. She paired her dress with an emerald-encrusted necklace by Renu Oberoi.

Urvashi is known to experiment with her looks and her choice of bold pink tulle gown made heads turn for its sheer extravagance. The bodice of the off-shoulder dress was studded with sparkling pink stones with layers of ruffles in the tulle of the dress. But what caught the attention of everyone in this look was the choice of her accessories — a golden lizard necklace and matching earrings.

The Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, walked the red carpet in a golden silk saree, along with prominent Manipuri actor, Kangabam Tomba and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan, who inaugurated India Pavilion at Cannes on Tuesday. The minister donned a traditional veshti on the red carpet with a shirt featuring the G20 logo.