Cannes 2023 Day 1: Sara Ali Khan to Esha Gupta, what Indian stars wore on the red carpet

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023 kicked off on Tuesday, May 16, in the French Riviera. Apart from the films being recognised widely, everyone also has an eye on the red carpet for the fashion trendsetter and who wore what. This year, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others, will appear at the Cannes Film Festival.