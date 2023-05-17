English
Cannes 2023 Day 1: Sara Ali Khan to Esha Gupta, what Indian stars wore on the red carpet

By CNBCTV18.com May 17, 2023 8:33:10 PM IST (Updated)

Cannes 2023: On the opening day of the film festival this year, many Indian celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan and Esha Gupta and Oscar winner Guneet Monga, graced the red carpet with stunning ensembles.

The prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023 kicked off on Tuesday, May 16, in the French Riviera. Apart from the films being recognised widely, everyone also has an eye on the red carpet for the fashion trendsetter and who wore what. This year, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others, will appear at the Cannes Film Festival.

On the opening day of the festival, many Indian celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan and Esha Gupta, graced the red carpet with stunning ensembles.


Let’s take a quick look at who wore what on Day 1 of the film festival.

