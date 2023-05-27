Cannes 2023 | Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari shine on Day 13

Anushka Sharma made her red-carpet debut in a snugly fitting white off-shoulder gown with a flowery ruffled bodice. She had her hair secured in a bun and wore minimal makeup and jewellery.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival is heading towards a successful culmination at the French Riviera. This year, a number of Indian celebrities have been attending the prestigious film festival. On day 13 of the festival, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma made her stunning debut and captivated the attention of the fashion world. Anushka posed with Hollywood icon, Andie MacDowell, on the red carpet which left spectators in awe.

Anushka made her red-carpet debut in a snugly fitting white off-shoulder gown with a flowery ruffled bodice. She had her hair secured in a bun and wore minimal makeup and jewellery.

Here’s a glimpse of Anushka’s stunning Cannes debut look.

Anushka walked the red carpet with other L’Oreal ambassadors Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell. Eva Longoria donned an Elie Saab Couture nude gown with a glittering silver-and-white overlay while Andie MacDowell wore a stunning black dress. Anushka walked the red carpet with other L’Oreal ambassadors Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell. Eva Longoria donned an Elie Saab Couture nude gown with a glittering silver-and-white overlay while Andie MacDowell wore a stunning black dress.

Together, the three stars walked the red carpet at the premiere of “The Old Oak.”

Aditi Rao Hydari, for her red carpet appearance, wore a bright yellow ruffled ball gown. The actress looked like a ray of sunshine. Her hair and makeup were simple with minimal jewellery.

Aditi Rao Hydari also represented giant L'Oreal and she attended the screening of L'Ete Dernier (Last Summer) helmed by Catherine Breillat.

Previously, other Cannes debutants from India including Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar and Esha Gupta have already graced the red carpet.

Among the Bollywood actresses at Cannes, Sunny Leone was the only one to have a screening at the event. She made it to the festival ahead of the screening of her film ‘Kennedy’.

Helmed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhatt, the police noir received a 7-minute standing ovation at the Midnight Screening section.

This year, stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vijay Varma and Urvashi Rautela also walked the red carpet. The prestigious film festival ends on Saturday, May 27.