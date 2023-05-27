English
    Cannes 2023 | Anushka Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari shine on Day 13

    By CNBCTV18.com May 27, 2023 3:00:58 PM IST (Updated)

    The 76th Cannes Film Festival is heading towards a successful culmination at the French Riviera. This year, a number of Indian celebrities have been attending the prestigious film festival. On day 13 of the festival, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma made her stunning debut and captivated the attention of the fashion world. Anushka posed with Hollywood icon, Andie MacDowell, on the red carpet which left spectators in awe.

    Anushka made her red-carpet debut in a snugly fitting white off-shoulder gown with a flowery ruffled bodice. She had her hair secured in a bun and wore minimal makeup and jewellery.
    Here’s a glimpse of Anushka’s stunning Cannes debut look.
