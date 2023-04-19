'Calm Down’ fame Nigerian singer Rema to perform in India: Check dates, venue and more

'Rema Calm Down India Tour 2023' will take place across three cities in May. Rema expressed his excitement while talking about the tour. "I’m super excited to be visiting India, I've always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country, and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country."

Nigerian singer and composer Rema, known for his song ‘Calm Down’ from last year’s album Rave & Roses, is set to tour India next month. Rema, originally named Divine Ikubor, will feature in 'Rema Calm Down India Tour' which is themed after his 2022 debut album, Rave & Roses. The music tour will include performances across three cities.

The Calm Down India Tour will be organised by I Love Live Entertainment in association with the global music festival Afrodesh.

Dates

Rema will be performing in three cities in May. The first show of Rema’s tour will take place in Mumbai on May 13 while the dates and venue details for the other two cities are yet to be announced.

According to the organisers, each tour show promises to be a high-energy immersive experience. The shows will showcase the music sensation Rema’s unique blend of Afrobeats, pop music and hip-hop.

Price of tickets

The ticket prices for the tour range between Rs 799 and Rs 2,250. Tickets are available for purchase on Paytm Insider.

Rema is known and loved for his unique mellow style of music called Afro Rave. It is a subgenre of Afrobeat, a term used to describe sounds from West Africa.

He released his self-titled album EP in March 2019 and with hits like Corny, Dumebi and Iron Man, the singer has created a huge fan base worldwide.

The song 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez became a sensational hit and it recently went platinum with nearly 10 billion total streams.

He has also released two new singles, 'Holiday' and 'Reason You,' as his first releases of 2023. The songs were released after the artiste headlined the NBA All-Star Game halftime show in Utah with an Afrobeats set.

The 23-year-old music sensation is working on a deluxe version of Rave & Roses which will be released later this year.

Rema expressed his excitement while talking about the tour. "I’m super excited to be visiting India, I've always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country, and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country. Can't wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023,” said Rema, according to a Mint report.

He also thanked the event's organisers, Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment for hosting his first-ever India tour.