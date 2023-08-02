Taylor Swift is scheduled to perform live for six sold-out shows at the SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles starting from Thursday, August 3, as a part of her Eras Tour.

California Lieutenant-Governor and many other top politicians on Monday, August 1, urged the American pop star Taylor Swift to postpone her Los Angeles concert in solidarity with the hotel workers on strike.

The Lieutenant-Governor of California, Eleni Kounalakis, has extended her support by signing an open letter that urges Taylor Swift to cancel her LA concert.

The open letter was written as a part of the campaign organised by Unite Here Local 11. The open letter was published by Unite Here Local 11 and published in the Los Angeles Times on Thursday, July 27. The letter stated about many hotel workers who are unable to afford to live close to their workplace and some even sleep in their cars while risking losing their homes, according to reports.

The letter further mentioned the hotel workers are in a fight for their lives as they are fighting for a living wage.

Eleni Kounalakis is a Democrat who is the first major candidate running for governor in 2026. She has once attended Swift’s Eras Tour in Santa Clara, according to a Politico report.

Hotel workers in California have been on strike since the start of July as they are demanding increased pay and other benefits. As per ABC News, 30,000 hotel workers are on strike.

Besides Kounalakis, others who have signed the open letter addressed to Taylor Swift include state senators Dave Min, Assembly majority leader Issac Bryan and many other well-known majors of the Southern California cities, according to Politico.

On the other hand, Taylor Swif t is scheduled to perform live for six sold-out shows at the SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles starting on Thursday, August 3, as a part of her Eras Tour. The concerts organised for Swift’s 52 nights, 20 city tour has become one of the highest-grossing shows of all time.