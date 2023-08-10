BTS's V makes solo debut with music video 'Love Me Again'

The music video for "Love Me Again" delves into themes of longing for lost love and the challenges of moving on from a heart-wrenching breakup. It was released on Thursday, August 10 at 12 am KST (Wednesday, August 9 at 8.30 pm IST).

V, aka, Kim Taehyung, the vocalist of Korean pop band BTS, is making his solo debut with the music video Love Me Again, the first single from his upcoming solo album, Layover. The music video released on Thursday, August 10 at 12 am KST (Wednesday, August 9 at 8.30 pm IST).

The music video for Love Me Again delves into themes of longing for lost love and the challenges of moving on from a heart-wrenching breakup. In the video, V dons a striking red shimmery suit that catches the eye. Standing before a microphone, he pours his heart out, confessing to being haunted by memories of a past relationship.

V's newly blonde hair complements the overall look, and he's adorned with exquisite golden chains and stylish ear cuffs that exude a sense of glamour. This aligns perfectly with his well-known penchant for making bold and expressive fashion statements.

The lyrics express V's yearning and heartfelt emotions, as he sings, "I think about you all the time/Where you are, who you're with/Lost without you, baby. I wish you would love me again/No, I don't want nobody else."

The backdrop of the video resembles a cave, adding an air of mystery and depth to the visual storytelling. Within this unique setting, there's a fusion of retroelements that transport viewers back in time. Notably, a vintage television set makes an appearance, further enhancing the nostalgic ambiance.

A press release described Love Me Again as "captivating R&B track that highlights V’s low pitch voice."

While the new release has started off well for V, his musical journey continues with his upcoming music video for Rainy Days, set to be released on Friday, August 11, at 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST).

BTS's label Big Hit Music had on Monday announced V’s new record on social media, set to release on September 8. The collection of songs will include six tracks: Focus track Slow Dancing, Rainy Days, Blue, For Us, Love Me Again, and a piano version of Slow Dancing.