BTS' Suga announces military enlistment after Seoul concert

BTS label BigHit Music has released an official statement confirming the enlistment of Suga into the military. However, the final date is yet to be announced.
Suga, a key member of the Korean pop group BTS, concluded his solo tour in Seoul on August 3. Following this, Suga announced his plans for military enlistment. BTS label BigHit Music said that Suga has started the process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement and the dates will be announced soon.
The post garnered more than 400,000 views. BTS ARMY is going gaga over the decision and is also praying for his safe return. While praying for his new journey, a Twitter user said, “Praying for his safety.”
While the other said, “I’m so sad but I hope he does his best :((.”
The third one said, “Expected, but this hurts nonetheless.”
“Maybe that's one of the reasons why he was emotional in his encore concert yesterday. Serve well Yoongi,. Stay happy and healthy”, the fourth user quoted.
Another BTS fan said, “yoongi crying is hitting 1,000x harder rn.”
Since the announcement was about to arrive soon, Suga hinted that the Seoul concert will be his last performance on stage. He also spoke about getting reunited with the other BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook in 2025. Suga was also spotted crying while he was performing on Sunday.
Other BTS members in the military
At present, Jin and J-Hope from the all-boys group BTS are serving in the South Korean military. As per South Korean law, all the abled men who fall under the age range of 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. Since following the law is abided by, all the BTS members are allowed to put off enlisting in the military service.
Who is Suga?
Min Yoon-gi is a South Korean rapper-songwriter who is popularly known by his stage name Suga. Yoon-gi records under BigHit Music and is a member of the boy group BTS. Besides being a part of BTS, Yoon-gi is also a solo artist who has released a solo “Agust D” and mixtape “D-2”. He has written over 100 songs that are credited to him by the Korea Music Copyright Association.
