BTS singer V says he was hurt by people who treated him as merely a ‘valuable asset’

By CNBCTV18.com

Since his early teens, BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung has been in the limelight braving social scrutiny across the world. However, in the past few years, he has appeared calmer and more composed in his official outings, enjoying his music and tours and also ignoring rumours about his love interest. In a candid interview with Vogue Korea, the singer says that in the past he had been reserved as he was hurt by people who treated him as merely a ‘valuable asset.’

“In the past, I used to be more reserved because I had been hurt by people who treated me simply as a valuable asset to know and not as a friend. But I still like people,” BTS singer V said in the interview.

The singer said he bonded with fellow artists, directors and writers as he was a ‘people person’ and cherished human connections.

He thanked the wonderful people in his life for making him what he is now.

Even though Taehyung is considered to be a social butterfly, he mostly interacts with a close group of friends, including his fellow BTS members and the Wooga Squad. The Wooga Squad comprises South Korean stars Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyung-sik and Peakboy, News18 reported.

When asked how he maintained his composure in unimaginable and unforeseen situations, the ‘Yet To Come’ singer said that while he appeared calm, he did not feel calm at all times. He confessed that he pretended to be calm.

“I try to think clearly and hard in those moments so that I can act with the confidence that the decisions I make are the best for the situation even if they may not be ideal,” Taehyung said.

He said there was a feeling of responsibility in his actions. However, he does not regret what he has done, the singer said.

The Winter Bear singer said he wished to be a good person for all those who showered him with love, including his fandom, fellow BTS mates, his family, and friends outside the band.