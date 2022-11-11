Homeentertainment news

BTS's RM announces release of debut solo album ‘Indigo’

BTS's RM said that his solo will release on December 2 this year on Instagram. After J-hope and Jin, the rapper is third in Korean group to release solo this year.

BTS’ RM announced the release of his debut solo ‘Indigo’, on Thursday. After J-hope and Jin, the rapper of the Korean group will be the third member to release solo material this year.

Taking to his official instagram handle, RM said that his solo will release on December 2 this year.
 
He also announced the arrival of ‘Indigo’ on HYBE’s social networking platform Weverse saying, “Hello. Finally, Because of you, my first album is coming out. I prepared hard for four years.” “It’s very different from my previous work and there are a lot of fun friends included. Please support us until December 2,” he added.
Also Read:BTS star Jin's single The Astronaut sells 770,126 copies in first week of release
In a statement, label BIGHIT MUSIC said, “RM has already given fans an honest look into his world through two mixtapes. Through ‘Indigo’, RM delivers his candid thoughts and feelings and showcases wide-ranging music through collaborations with various artists.”
Despite being his first solo, 'Indigo' follows rapper's previous two mixtapes – ‘RM’  in 2015 and ‘mono’ in 2018
Earlier in an interview, RM informed his fans that the entire BTS group would be seen in Pharrell Williams's next album 'Phriends Volume One'.
Meanwhile, BTS Jimin is also expected to release his solo soon. The band has earlier said that he is already working on his music.
Also Read:BTS members to start military service this year, delaying reunion to 2025
 
