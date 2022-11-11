BTS's RM announces release of debut solo album ‘Indigo’

By Sangam Singh

BTS's RM said that his solo will release on December 2 this year on Instagram. After J-hope and Jin, the rapper is third in Korean group to release solo this year.

Taking to his official instagram handle, RM said that his solo will release on December 2 this year.

He also announced the arrival of ‘Indigo’ on HYBE’s social networking platform Weverse saying, “Hello. Finally, Because of you, my first album is coming out. I prepared hard for four years.” “It’s very different from my previous work and there are a lot of fun friends included. Please support us until December 2,” he added.

In a statement, label BIGHIT MUSIC said, “RM has already given fans an honest look into his world through two mixtapes. Through ‘Indigo’, RM delivers his candid thoughts and feelings and showcases wide-ranging music through collaborations with various artists.”

Despite being his first solo, 'Indigo' follows rapper's previous two mixtapes – ‘RM’ in 2015 and ‘mono’ in 2018

Earlier in an interview, RM informed his fans that the entire BTS group would be seen in Pharrell Williams's next album 'Phriends Volume One'.