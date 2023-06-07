BTS’ official trailer for Festa 2023 goes viral ahead of main event on June 13

BTS Festa 2023 is a celebration of the K-Pop boyband which has emerged as a global sensation. As part of BTS’ 10th anniversary, J-Hope and Suga’s solo documentaries will get a limited theatrical release on June 17 and June 18.

ARMY, already millions strong, is enjoying all the hype around BTS Festa 2023. The hugely popular K-Pop boyband is going to organise its annual festival Festa as part of the yearly celebration of its debut in June 2013. Now, BTS has released an official trailer of the main event of Festa 2023 on YouTube and fans can’t control their excitement.

The eye-catching trailer has been very well received by fans and has gone viral on YouTube. Besides, the trailer has increased the hype around this year’s BTS Festa.

According to a report by Soompi, BTS officially announced the start of Festa 2023 on May 31.

Going by trailer, it looks like the showpiece event of this year’s BTS Festa 2023 will be held at the scenic Yeouido Hangang Park in the days after their anniversary.

According to a recent report by Billboard, BTS will celebrate their 10th anniversary as a group on June 13.

BTS celebrates the occasion by dropping lots of interesting content and surprises for their fans in the weeks leading up to their anniversary.

Ahead of their upcoming 10th anniversary, BTS took their die-hard fans on a walk down memory lane. The K-Pop boyband recently released a series of nostalgic dance practice videos from the past decade.

The newly released videos include their special 2015 MBC Music Festival version of fan-favourite I NEED U, their 2019 blockbuster song Boy With Luv, as well as Boyz With Fun, I’m Fine, and Anpanman.

Last month, BTS shared a colourful timeline for this year’s Festa. The timeline outlines exactly when they’ll be releasing new content for their 10th anniversary. Fans have particularly liked the mysterious board game-inspired schedule, with gifts awaiting every corner and a set of dice in the centre.

It is worth noting that as part of BTS’ 10th anniversary, J-Hope and Suga’s solo documentaries will get a limited theatrical release on June 17 and June 18.

Since June 2022, BTS has embarked on a well-deserved break from their group activities.