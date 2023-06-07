BTS’ official trailer for Festa 2023 goes viral ahead of main event on June 13

BTS Festa 2023 is a celebration of the K-Pop boyband which has emerged as a global sensation. As part of BTS’ 10th anniversary, J-Hope and Suga’s solo documentaries will get a limited theatrical release on June 17 and June 18.

ARMY, already millions strong, is enjoying all the hype around BTS Festa 2023. The hugely popular K-Pop boyband is going to organise its annual festival Festa as part of the yearly celebration of its debut in June 2013. Now, BTS has released an official trailer of the main event of Festa 2023 on YouTube and fans can’t control their excitement.

The eye-catching trailer has been very well received by fans and has gone viral on YouTube. Besides, the trailer has increased the hype around this year’s BTS Festa.

According to a report by Soompi, BTS officially announced the start of Festa 2023 on May 31.