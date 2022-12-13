BTS member Jin goes to frontline boot camp for military service

BTS, South Korea's most popular music group, will have to take a hiatus, presumably for a few years, since six additional younger members will all enlist in the military one after another in the upcoming years.

K-pop supergroup BTS member Jin prepared to report to a frontline South Korean boot camp on Tuesday to begin his 18 months of mandatory military service, as fans gathered near the base to say farewell to their favourite artist.

Their enlistments have sparked a heated local debate about whether it's time to overhaul the nation's conscription system to widen exemptions to include well-known performers like BTS, or whether it's better to withhold such privileges from anybody.

Their management agency said in October that all BTS members will carry out their mandatory military service, despite lawmakers squabbling at Parliament and studies revealing drastically divergent public sentiments over granting exemptions to BTS members.

Following their service commitment, BTS members and Big Hit Music "are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025," according to the firm.

With other new conscript troops, Jin, who turned 30 earlier this month, will report to the boot camp in Yeoncheon, a town close to the sensitive border with North Korea, for five weeks of basic military training.

He would get a specific role and be assigned to a certain army unit after that training, a procedure that all other conscripts go through.

Tuesday morning, Jin wrote on the online fan community Weverse, "It's time for a curtain call." On Sunday, he uploaded a photo of himself sporting a military buzzcut, along with the remark, "Ha ha ha. It’s cuter than I had expected."

Given Jin's immense fame, just 20–30 supporters turned up close to the camp, which is a small number. Jin and Bit Hit Music had earlier requested fans not to visit the location to avoid any problems brought on by a large crowd.

A police ambulance was stationed at the scene, and certain roadways were still blocked off to ensure peace and avoid any accidents. As South Korea is still recovering from the tragic Halloween crush in Seoul in October that left 158 people dead, strict safety measures were anticipated.

All physically capable South Korean men are required by law to serve 18–21 months in the military. Athletes, classical and traditional musicians, and ballet and other dancers, however, are given specific exemptions under the legislation if they have won top awards in competitions and raised the status of their country.

Even if they achieve worldwide renown and win significant international prizes, K-pop singers and other entertainers do not receive these benefits.

In order to promote justice in the nation's military duty, defence minister Lee Jong-sup and the head of the recruitment office, Lee Ki Sik, earlier stated that it would be "ideal" for BTS members to complete their military obligations.

In South Korea, where the conscription compels young men to put their academic or professional pursuits on hold, exemptions or evading obligations are a very touchy subject.

Defense Minister Lee said in August that serving BTS members will likely be permitted to continue their practices and go overseas with other BTS members during tours.