BTS member J-Hope starts mandatory military service

The agency also expressed their gratitude to the ARMY, the devoted fan group of BTS, and promised to provide unwavering support for J-Hope during his time in service. They also said further updates will be shared in due course.

J-Hope, the member of K-pop band BTS, began his mandatory military service in South Korea on Tuesday. He is the second member of the group to do so.

According to Yonhap news agency, the singer kept a low profile as he arrived at the venue for his military enlistment ceremony in Wonju.

"I'll be back later," the singer whose real name is Jung Ho-seok said on Monday in a post on fan platform Weverse. The singer also had a picture of his shaved head.

Thousands of fans wished him a safe return after he completed his military service.

He is the second BTS member to join the military following Jin.

South Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to serve in the military for 18 to 21 months.

In addition to fans, politicians in South Korea have been paying attention to BTS' military enlistment. Several lawmakers proposed exempting the hit group from mandatory military service so that they could continue to perform.

Also read: BTS fans euphoric over possible collaboration between Jungkook and Justin Bieber

Further in February in an official statement released on the group's fan community forum on Sunday, BigHit Music confirmed that the 29-year-old singer applied to "terminate his enlistment postponement," signaling the start of his military service.

The agency also expressed their gratitude to the ARMY, the devoted fan group of BTS, and promised to provide unwavering support for J-Hope during his time in service. They also said further updates will be shared in due course.

Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar has recently released a documentary titled "j-hope IN THE BOX" which chronicles J-Hope's experience producing his debut solo album "Jack In The Box".