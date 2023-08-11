BTS singer Jungkook’s new Calvin Klein ad is taking internet by storm

This is not the first time that BTS' Jungkook has been featured in Calvin Klein’s ad campaign. Last week, the luxury clothing brand had teased the singer’s fans with a teaser on their Pinterest account where Jungkook was seen sporting the same look while wearing a crop top. The outfit left his fans drooling.

BTS singer Jungkook’s new look for Calvin Klein’s Pinterest ad has created a wave all over the Internet and fans can’t stop reacting. The K-pop star has left fans stunned over his stunning look as he once again features in a Calvin Klein ad video.

In the brand new commercial for the luxury clothing brand, Jungkook is spotted in a black unbuttoned denim jacket and a trouser from Calvin Klein. His old fashioned look with trendy outfit and no layered clothing underneath the unbuttoned jacket has caught the attention of the fans. He has been styled with a loose tie around his neck. The video is currently creating a storm over all the social media platforms.

In the clip, the K-pop singer is seen grooving to the 80’s classic track “Cars” by Gary Numan in a parking lot. In the pictures on Pinterest, he is seen smiling to the camera with striking poses and charm while the brief seems to peek out over his torso.

Jungkook for Calvin Klein. pic.twitter.com/LJDqycu8Xt — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 10, 2023

Right after the video was posted, the internet went crazy over his soft but strong narrative for the ad campaign. While millions of his fans seemed to share the photos and videos worldwide, Twitter got filled with comments and reactions.

One Twitter user reacted, “He absolutely ate.”

He absolutely ate 😍🔥 — CryptoBigbrain🫡 🍄💎 (@the_lopetee) August 10, 2023

Another fan added, “And now how do I get you out of my head Jungkook.”

And now how do I get you out of my head Jungkook — 🩺Megan -SEVEN_JK (@_LMEGAN) August 10, 2023

“Omg he looks great”, the third one complimented.

Omg he looks great — steven ❀ (@arianaunext) August 10, 2023

Another wrote, “It’s such a vibe. Takes me back to the late 70’s rock band days.”

It’s such a vibe. Takes me back to the late 70’s rock band days😁 — mlind (@mlinden63) August 10, 2023

The fifth one said, “The greatest Calvin Klein ambassador to exist.”

the greatest Calvin Klein ambassador to exist — ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ (@y02kil) August 11, 2023

However, this is not the first time that Jungkook has been featured in Calvin Klein’s ad campaign. Last week, the luxury clothing brand had teased the singer’s fans with a teaser on their Pinterest account where Jungkook was seen sporting the same look while wearing a crop top. The outfit left his fans drooling.

Apart from endorsing the brand, the South Korean singer is known for being a member and vocalist of the boy band in BTS. Recently, he has released his first solo track “Seven”. The track has been on the Billboard’s Hot 100 list since its release in July. However, in his latest appearance on the talk show of fellow BTS member Suga AKA Min Yoongi, Jungkook shared about his upcoming second solo track and other plans of release in a mini album by this November.