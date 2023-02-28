English
BTS’s Jungkook exits Instagram, assures fans account is not hacked

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 28, 2023 3:46:24 PM IST (Published)

Jeon Jung-kook or Jungkook is the youngest of the seven members of BTS, which is one of the world’s biggest musical acts. Jungkook deleted his Instagram account and assured his fans in a Weverse live video that he had deleted the account and he might not return to Instagram anytime soon.

In a shock to BTS fans across the world, the group’s vocalist Jungkook deleted his Instagram account. While fans were worried about the account being hacked, the singer assured them in a Weverse live video that he had deleted the account.

Jeon Jung-kook or Jungkook is the youngest of the seven members of BTS, which is one of the world’s biggest musical acts.
ALSO READ |
 BTS’ Jin shares first pics after joining military service, says 'I’m having fun'
“I've left/quit Instagram…it's not hacked. Didn’t use it so I just deleted it…don’t worry!” the singer wrote in a post on Weverse, a social media platform specifically made for fans of K-pop groups like BTS.
 
The singer made the announcement just hours after an unplanned Weverse Live session that saw fellow bandmates Jimin and J-Hope also join the comments section. Jungkook talked to fans about his dog, Bam, and sang a few songs.
ALSO READ |  Farhan Akhtar’s band FarhanLive cancels Australia Tour due to unforeseen circumstances
Jungkook joined the video and picture-sharing social media application in December 2021 along with other BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V. The artiste had been sharing pictures of his dog, and bandmates along with videos from his boxing sessions. Jungkook scared his fans when he removed all pictures from his Instagram account in May last year.
Many fans suspected that Jungkook may have deleted his Instagram account as a precautionary step. A suspected stalker had been sharing pictures and videos of the 25-year-old without his consent.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
